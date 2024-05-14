News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Why Mike Tyson is making a comeback to the ring at 57

Why Mike Tyson is making a comeback to the ring at 57

May 14, 2024 10:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mike Tyson is returning to the ring after nearly two decades to fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, who is 30 years his junior. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, preparing for his first professional fight since 2005, warned YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Monday that his life will be on the line during their July 20 bout.

 

The 57-year-old Tyson, speaking at New York City's Apollo Theater during a press conference to promote a fight against an opponent who is 30 years his junior, said he wants to show the world he is still a great fighter.

"I really like Jake a lot but once he's in that ring he has to fight like his life depends on it, because it will be," said Tyson.

The heavyweight bout at the Arlington, Texas home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys will be contested over eight two-minute rounds with each fighter using 14-ounce gloves. The outcome will be included in both fighters' professional boxing records.

Tyson, who said he requested the shorter rounds because he feels it will lead to greater action and a more entertaining fight, shot back at critics who suggested he is making a big mistake by returning to boxing.

"The people who said that wish they were up here," said Tyson. "Because no one else can do it. Who else can do this? Who else can shut the sporting world down, no one else can do it. So you got the both of us.

"We're friends, but in that ring we're not going to be friends."

Tyson also said he did not hesitate at the chance to fight Paul.

"It was a no-brainer," said Tyson.

"He was the new up and coming guy on the scene and I like shaking the sports world to it's core and I'm doing it now. It's just something I want to do."\

IMAGE: Jake Paul, a 27-year-old YouTube influencer-turned-boxer, has won nine of 10 boxing matches with six knockouts against a mix of celebrities and middling fighters. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

Paul, a 27-year-old YouTube influencer-turned-boxer, has won nine of 10 boxing matches with six knockouts against a mix of celebrities and middling fighters.

He suffered his sole career boxing loss in February 2023 when he lost a split decision to Tommy Fury, the half brother of World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Paul said people should not overlook Tyson.

"Age doesn't matter, age is just a number. He's a killer, he's a warrior, he's been doing this his whole entire life. So it's second nature to him. I've been doing this for four years," Paul said.

Paul suggested he is being underestimated by Tyson and boasted that he has more power than the man once considered one of the most feared men in the world.

"I know it's going to be tough, I know I'm going to have to fight through adversity, I know I might even go to the canvas," said Paul.

"I'm scared, don't get me wrong, but it's not about the fear stopping me, it's about going into it even though I am scared and that's what true bravery is."

Tyson and Paul will participate in another press conference on Thursday in Arlington.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2024: The Play-Offs Scenarios!
IPL 2024: The Play-Offs Scenarios!
Ashwin Reaches Milestone At Chepauk
Ashwin Reaches Milestone At Chepauk
What's That Special Medal, Dhoni?
What's That Special Medal, Dhoni?
'I'm Single. Girls Ghost Me. Pls Help'
'I'm Single. Girls Ghost Me. Pls Help'
'Most Humble Guy Off The Field'
'Most Humble Guy Off The Field'
G V Prakash Parts Ways With Wife
G V Prakash Parts Ways With Wife
'God Gave Me One More Opportunity'
'God Gave Me One More Opportunity'

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

'Olympic gold more important than 90m mark for Neeraj'

'Olympic gold more important than 90m mark for Neeraj'

Kohli Strikes, But Narine Leads MVP Race

Kohli Strikes, But Narine Leads MVP Race

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances