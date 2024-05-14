Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Punjab Kings/Instagram

In a heartwarming moment, Virat Kohli took a break from his busy schedule to meet the families of Punjab Kings cricketers Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar.

Following the PBKS-Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala, Kohli went out of his way to interact with the families. A video shared by PBKS on social media captures this wholesome exchange.

The clip shows Kohli greeting Arshdeep and Harpreet's families with warmth and respect.

Kohli even shared hugs with Arshdeep and Harpreet's loved ones.

One social media user perfectly summed it up: 'Most humble guy off the field'.

***

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy eatnaru/Instagram

Virat and wife Anushka Sharma had a dining experience they won't soon forget -- at Bengaluru's Naru Noodle Bar!

The intimate restaurant, known for its incredible ramen, left a lasting impression on the power couple.

Naru Noodle Bar shared a photo on their Instagram on May 12, showcasing Virat and Anushka beaming alongside the restaurant's chefs. The caption simply read, '@virat.kohli and @anushkasharma slurpin' up some deliciousness'.

But the real star of the show? A ramen bowl signed by Virat and Anushka!

In a message scrawled across the bowl, they declared, 'One of the best food experiences of our life. Thank you!!'