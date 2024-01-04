The Shortest Test Match In History!

IMAGE: South Africa's players celebrate after Marco Jansen dismissed Virat Kohli in India's second innings on Day 2 of the second and final Test in Cape Town on Thursday, January 4, 2023. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

India's seven-wicket victory against South Africa in the second and final Test in Cape Town on Thursday inside two days is the shortest ever in the history of Test cricket in terms of balls bowled.

Chasing 79 for victory, India raced to victory in 12 overs as the match finished in the post-lunch session on Day 2.



The Test lasted just 642 deliveries breaking a nine-decade old record.

The previous record for the shortest Test match was between Australia and South Africa in Melbourne in 1932.



South Africa were bowled out for 55 in 23.2 overs in their first innings with Mohammed Siraj taking 6/15 before India suffered a stunning collapse, losing six wickets without a run being scored to be bundled out for 153 in 34.5 overs in their first essay.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill is bowled by Kagiso Rabada. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Aiden Markram counter-attacked with a fine century (106 from 103 balls) to rally South Africa to 176 in 36.5 overs with Jasprit Bumrah claiming 6/61 before India cruised to an emphatic victory for their first Test victory in Cape Town.



India are the first Asian team to win a Test match at Newlands in Cape Town.



Twenty-three wickets fell on an action-packed opening day as the first two innings lasted 349 balls, the second fewest in 147 years of Test cricket.



India were going well at 153/4 in reply before they lost six wickets without scoring a run, the first time that has happened in Tests.

The list of unwanted milestones did not stop there for the visitors as they had six batsmen dismissed for ducks -- which equalled the previous record.