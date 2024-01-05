News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Records And Records In Second Test!

Records And Records In Second Test!

By CHITRANGADA DATTA CHAUDHURI
January 05, 2024 10:27 IST
IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah cemented his place as one of the most successful Test bowlers for India in overseas conditions. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Not only wickets, but records tumbled as India clinched a seven-wicket win over South Africa.

The Men in Blue kickstarted 2024 with a chaotic but memorable victory over hosts South Africa. In a see-saw contest, the visitors bounced back from their opening Test thrashing to level the series in South Africa.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj dazzled with six-wicket hauls to guide India to a series levelling-win.

 

A look at records set and broken during India's historic victory:

  • This was India's first win at Newlands. They have played at the venue six times.
  • 642: Shortest completed Test ever! The previous shortest Test lasted 656 balls. That contest was played between Australia and South Africa in Melbourne in 1932.
  • This was India's first Test win while batting second in South Africa.
  • Jasprit Bumrah has eight five-wicket hauls from 28 Tests outside Asia. While Kapil Dev tops the list of most five-wicket hauls by Indians outside Asia, Bumrah is placed second alongside Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Anil Kumble and Ishant Sharma.
  • Three of Bumrah's five-fors have come in South Africa. Bumrah joins Javagal Srinath as the Indian bowler with most five-wicket hauls in South Africa.
  • In the first innings, Mohammed Siraj turned in career-best figures of 6/15 to bowl out South Africa.
  • Aiden Markram, who struck a 103-ball 106, became the first batter to score a ton when not a single other team-mate scored 20 runs in any innings in a Test match. Dean Elgar registered the second highest score after Markram, scoring 12!
  • Four men's Test matches hosted in Newlands have finished in two days.
  • On an action-packed opening day, 23 whopping wickets fell! This is the second-highest number of wickets to fall on an opening day of a Test. Twenty five wickets fell in an Australia-England Test in 1902.
  • South Africa was bowled out for a paltry 55 in the morning session after opting to bat. This was their lowest Test total since 1932.
  • But the action wasn't over for the day. India suffered their worst collapse as they were bowled out for 153. Going steady at 153/4, India lost six wickets in the next 11 deliveries without scoring a single run.
  • This is only the second time India have won a Test where none of their batters have gotten a fifty-plus score. Virat Kohli registered the highest score, scoring 46 in the first innings. The last time India won a match with no batter scoring fifty plus was in 2015, where Murali Vijay's 40 was the highest. India had defeated South Africa in that contest by 124 runs in Nagpur.
CHITRANGADA DATTA CHAUDHURI
