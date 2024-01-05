Records And Records In Second Test!

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah cemented his place as one of the most successful Test bowlers for India in overseas conditions. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Not only wickets, but records tumbled as India clinched a seven-wicket win over South Africa.

The Men in Blue kickstarted 2024 with a chaotic but memorable victory over hosts South Africa. In a see-saw contest, the visitors bounced back from their opening Test thrashing to level the series in South Africa.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj dazzled with six-wicket hauls to guide India to a series levelling-win.

A look at records set and broken during India's historic victory: