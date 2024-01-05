Kohli, Rohit's Farewell Gifts For Elgar

IMAGE: Virat Kohli speaks to Dean Elgar after the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town, January 4, 2023. Photograph: BCCI/X

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma showed their respect for Dean Elgar -- who retired from cricket after the second Test -- by presenting him autographed India jerseys.



Rohit gifted Elgar an India Test jersey signed by all the India players.

Kohli handed the South Africa opener his No 18 Test jersey as he hugged the left-hander and had a chat after the match.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma gifts Dean Elgar the autographed Team India jersey. Photograph: BCCI/X

Elgar finished as South Africa's eighth highest run-getter in Tests, with 5,347 in 86 Tests at an average of 37, with 14 centuries and 23 fifties.



He was hugged by Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah and congratulated by the other Indian players as he walked off the field in his final innings in Test cricket in Cape Town on Wednesday.