Rediff.com  » Cricket » How skipper Rohit Sharma helped Jaiswal through a 'challenging' series

Source: PTI
January 05, 2024 11:14 IST
IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal admitted the South Africa tour was a tough one. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Yashasvi Jaiswal has no qualms in admitting that the South Africa series was a challenging one and said it was India skipper Rohit Sharma, who helped him maintain a positive mindset.

Jaiswal managed only 50 runs in 4 innings on bouncy tracks at Supersport Park in Centurion and Newlands in Cape Town as the two-Test series ended in 1-1 draw.

"Rohit Sharma helps me maintain a positive frame of mind and we needed to score runs quickly against new ball," said Jaiswal after his quickfire 28 off 23 balls set the tone during India's chase of 79.

 

"I just wanted to give a good start and that was all there in my mind as we had to win the match. In last 3 innings and even in this knock, I had done the same thing."

The 22-year-old knows that he needs to make improvements with regards to tackling bounce and lateral movement off the surface.

"Yes this tour has been a learning experience for me. Different environment and in every sense it has been an enjoyable experience. Learnt about improvements I need to make," Jaiswal said.

"The ball comes differently here and I tried giving my all but I accept there were challenges. This experience will keep me in good stead as I am learning and would strive to improve during next series."

Jaiswal politely rebutted when asked if he would maintain his attacking style of batting in the upcoming Test series against England starting January 25 in Hyderabad.

"There's no particular style I want to adhere to and it's not that I have an attacking game only. I can change my game as per team's demands," he said.

"I would bat differently if it's first day and differently if it's final session and 70 runs needed. I try to change my game as per team's needs."

He gets regular tips from seniors like skipper Rohit and Virat Kohli about how to tweak his game as per situation, while coach Rahul Dravid spoke to him about specific technical aspects.

"Rahul sir told me in challenging conditions if you get beaten or get hit and still batting out there then you are doing well. How to leave deliveries from length, which deliveries to play," he said.

But what has been the best advice from coach?

"Basically, he wants me to bat freely and always with a smile."

Source: PTI
