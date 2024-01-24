How This Pic Inspired 14-Year-Old Gill

'Watching Virat bhai win Cricketer of the Year was something I would never forget.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram

Shubman Gill's exceptional achievements on the cricket field were recognised at the BCCI Awards 2024 on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, with the top Cricketer of the Year award.

To mark the honour, Gill shared a picture from an award ceremony eight years ago. He was just 14 then.

'So much nostalgia, from coming here when I was 14 and meeting my idols and legends for the first time. Watching Virat bhai win Cricketer of the Year was something I would never forget. Pure motivation for me to go a step further and give everything for my country this year,' Gill remembered.

Gill's remarkable contributions last season included amassing 1,325 runs in 25 matches, achieving a highest score of 208 against New Zealand in an ODI clash.

Throughout the 2022-2023 season, he maintained an impressive average of 53 and scored at a striking rate of 94.23.

Notably, Gill scored six centuries and two half-centuries, enhancing his status as a cricket sensation and leading cricket legend Brian Lara to predict, 'Gill will rule cricket in the coming years. He will go on to break many big records. He can break both my records.'