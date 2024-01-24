News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Meet Kuldeep Yadav, The Painter

Meet Kuldeep Yadav, The Painter

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 24, 2024 10:30 IST
Kuldeep Yadav

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kuldeep Yadav/Instagram
 

Ahead of the first Test against England in Hyderabad, spinner Kuldeep Yadav unveiled his artistic skill off the cricket pitch.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep disclosed a lesser-known passion for art during the nationwide lockdown four years ago. Seizing the break, he passionately delved into painting, expressing his childhood love for the craft in an interview with Sportstar.

His sister Dimple shared insights into Kuldeep's artistic journey, revealing that it commenced at the ages of 10-12 with a scenic landscape painted in Class 4.

Kuldeep Yadav

Despite the time constraints imposed by cricket commitments, painting remains a cherished interest for Kuldeep. Recent artworks focus on religious subjects, inspired by his avid viewing of television series on the Ramayan.

Harbhajan on why Kuldeep should play ahead of Axar
Will Gill rediscover his Test form against England?
When England Stunned India!
Crypto: Brace For Volatility, Regulation
Trump wins New Hampshire, Haley vows to stay in race
Dayana Yastremska Lights Up Aus Open
P2P Lending: Barking Up The Wrong Tree
England's Tour Of India 2024

