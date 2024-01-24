Meet Kuldeep Yadav, The Painter

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kuldeep Yadav/Instagram

Ahead of the first Test against England in Hyderabad, spinner Kuldeep Yadav unveiled his artistic skill off the cricket pitch.

Kuldeep disclosed a lesser-known passion for art during the nationwide lockdown four years ago. Seizing the break, he passionately delved into painting, expressing his childhood love for the craft in an interview with Sportstar.

His sister Dimple shared insights into Kuldeep's artistic journey, revealing that it commenced at the ages of 10-12 with a scenic landscape painted in Class 4.

Despite the time constraints imposed by cricket commitments, painting remains a cherished interest for Kuldeep. Recent artworks focus on religious subjects, inspired by his avid viewing of television series on the Ramayan.