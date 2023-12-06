News
'Gill will rule cricket in the coming years'

'Gill will rule cricket in the coming years'

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 06, 2023 19:39 IST
IMAGE: Shubman Gill has a batting average of 32, having played 18 Tests. Photograph: BCCI
 

Batting legend Brian Lara believes Shubman Gill is the 'most talented batter of the new generation'.

Lara is the only cricketer to hit 400 in a Test match -- against England in 2004. He also holds the record for the highest individual score in first-class cricket with an unbeaten 501 in a county championship game for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994.

'Shubman Gill can break both my records,' Lara told Anandabazar Patrika, the Bengali newspaper.

'Gill is the most talented batter in this new generation. He will rule cricket in the coming years. I believe he will go on to break many big records,' he added.

"If Gill plays county cricket then he can break my 501 not out. In Test cricket, he can surely go past 400. Cricket has changed a lot, especially batting. Batters play T20 leagues across the globe. IPL has changed everything. The scoring rate has gone up. So you will keep seeing big scores. Shubman will score big, mark my words,' Lara added.

Gill, 24, is the youngest Indian to score a century in all formats of the game and is the youngest ever to score an ODI double hundred. In Test cricket, he tallies 966 runs in 18 matches at an average of 32 with just one century.

PIX: Boom Boom Turns 30!
Du Plessis Eyes T20 World Cup Return
Pace Bowler Sakariya Is Bowled!
PIX: Boom Boom Turns 30!
Rushdie family house worth Rs 130cr to be re-valued
Boom Boom turns 30! A look at his stunning records
12 BJP MPs elected in state polls quit Parliament

