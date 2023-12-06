'Gill will rule cricket in the coming years'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill has a batting average of 32, having played 18 Tests. Photograph: BCCI

Batting legend Brian Lara believes Shubman Gill is the 'most talented batter of the new generation'.

Lara is the only cricketer to hit 400 in a Test match -- against England in 2004. He also holds the record for the highest individual score in first-class cricket with an unbeaten 501 in a county championship game for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994.

'Shubman Gill can break both my records,' Lara told Anandabazar Patrika, the Bengali newspaper.

'Gill is the most talented batter in this new generation. He will rule cricket in the coming years. I believe he will go on to break many big records,' he added.

"If Gill plays county cricket then he can break my 501 not out. In Test cricket, he can surely go past 400. Cricket has changed a lot, especially batting. Batters play T20 leagues across the globe. IPL has changed everything. The scoring rate has gone up. So you will keep seeing big scores. Shubman will score big, mark my words,' Lara added.

Gill, 24, is the youngest Indian to score a century in all formats of the game and is the youngest ever to score an ODI double hundred. In Test cricket, he tallies 966 runs in 18 matches at an average of 32 with just one century.