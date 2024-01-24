BCCI Awards: Meet The Winners!

Farokh Engineer, the swashbuckling wicket-keeper of the 1960s and early 1970s, and Ravi Shastri, who was the first Indian to win an Audi car as player of the tournament in the 1985 Benson and Hedges competition, were conferred with the Colonel C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI Awards in Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.



The BCCI Awards were held after four years, rewarding men's and women's players from the past few seasons in international and domestic cricket.



Shubman Gill was conferred with the Polly Umrigar Best Men's International Cricketer of the Year award for 2022-2023 with Jasprit Bumrah taking the same award for the 2021-2022, Ravichandran Ashwin for 2020-2021 and Mohammed Shami for 2019-2020.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma took home the Best Women's International Cricketer award for 2022-2023 and 2019-2020, with Smriti Mandhana bagging the same honour for 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.



Among the other winners were Yashasvi Jaiswal for the Best International debut during the 2022-2023 season while the youngster also got the Dilip Sardesai Award for the most run during the past season.



A look at the award winners:

IMAGE: Shubman Gill was conferred with the Polly Umrigar Best Men's International Cricketer of the Year award for 2022-2023. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri receives the Colonel C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award from BCCI President Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Amit Shah. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Farokh Engineer is presented the Colonel C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Dilip Vengsarkar, Farokh Engineer and Ravi Shastri catch up during the BCCI Awards. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah receives the Polly Umrigar Award for Best Men's Cricketer of the Year for the 2021-2022 season. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami was awarded the Polly Umrigar Award for Best Men's Cricketer of the Year for the 2019-2020 season. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Shafali Verma bagged the Best Women's International Debut for the 2020-2021 season. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana received the Best International Cricketer - Women award for 2020-2021 and 2021-2022. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal received the Best International Debut award for the 2022-2023 season. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin received the Polly Umrigar Best Men's International Cricketer of the Year award for 2020-2021. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Devika Vaidya won the award for the Most Wickets in One Day Internationals for the 2022-2023 season. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Axar Patel with his award for the Best International Debut for 2020-21. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Vaishnavi Sharma and Soumya Tiwari with their medals after being named the Best Women Cricketers in junior domestic cricket for the past two seasons. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Jayaraman Madan Gopal (2021-2022), Vrinda Rathi (2020-2021) and Rohan Pandit (2023-2023) were named the Best Umpire in domestic cricket in the last three seasons. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami look dashing in their suits. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: A beaming Rahul Dravid with K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal won the Madhavrao Scindia Award for the Highest Run Getter in Ranji Trophy in 2022-2023. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Ashwin presents Jaydev Unadkat with the medal after he won the Madhavrao Scindia Award for the highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy in 2019-2020. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan's father Naushad Khan acccepts the Madhavrao Scindia Award for the highest run getter in Ranji Trophy in 2021-2022 on his son's behalf. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Mumbai spinner Shams Mulani receives the Madhavrao Scindia Award for finishing as the highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy in 2021-2022 from Ashwin. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Binny presents Jhulan Goswami with the medal for taking the highest wickets in One-Day Internationals for India in the 2020-2021 season. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Mithali Raj collects her medal for being the highest run-getter in ODIs for India in 2020-2021. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma was named the Best Women's International Cricket for 2022-2023. Photograph: BCCI