When England Stunned India!

Ben Stokes and his team-mates have their task cut out as they look to emulate Alastair Cook-led England's historic India series win in 2012.

England is set to take on India in a five Test series, starting from January 25.

After England's 2012 series win, India has not lost a series at home.

Alastair Cook's team came from behind to win the 2012 Test series -- exactly the same way England registered a series win over India on their 1984-1985 tour. England had lost the first Test and then bounced back to win the four Test series 2-1. That was the series a newcomer named Mohammad Azaharuddin scored three consecutive Test hundreds for India.

1st Test, Ahmedabad

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team began the series on a winning note. Playing at the Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad, India won the toss and elected to bat first.

In the first innings, riding on Cheteshwar Pujara's unbeaten 206 and Virender Sehwag's 117, the hosts declared the innings at a mammoth 521/8.

In reply, England folded meekly, to hand India a huge lead. Pragyan Ojha led with a five-wicket haul while Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets to bowl England out for 191.

Following on, England was bowled out for 406, with Cook top scoring with 176.

It was a regulation win thereon, with India needing just 77 to win the opening Test by 9 wickets.

2nd Test, Mumbai

India looked set to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. What unfolded was a comeback for the ages.

Playing at the iconic Wankhede stadium, Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat. Despite a fighting 135 from Pujara, Monty Panesar restricted the hosts to 327 with a five wicket haul. Panesar, who picked up Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Dhoni and Aswhin, was well supported by Graeme Swann, who pocketed four wickets.

Cook hit another century (122) while Kevin Pietersen scored what has been acclaimed as the finest knock by an Englishman in India (186). England posted 413 to take a slender lead.

In the second innings, India collapsed with just Gautam Gambhir (65) and Ashwin (11) registering double digit scores. India folded for just 142.

Needing just 57 to win, Cook and Nick Compton chased it down with ease as the visitors bounced back with a 10-wicket win.

3rd Test, Kolkata

With the series level 1-1, the action moved to the Eden Gardens.

India once again won the toss and elected to bat. Panesar continued in the same vein as the previous Test with a four wicket haul. Panesar's four-fer and Jimmy Anderson's three wicket haul saw India bowled out for 316. Tendulkar top scored with a 76, opener Gambhir struck 60.

In reply, Cook hammered 190 to guide the visitors to a whopping first innings total of 523.

Barring Ashwin's 91, India failed to impress in their second outing as Anderson and Steven Finn picked up three wicket each to bowl India out for 247.

Needing just 41 to win, England put themselves on the brink of a historic series win, chasing it down on the fifth day.

The final 55 minutes of play was drama packed as Ashwin and Ojha struck early blows. But it was just a matter of time as the visitors secured a seven wicket win and took a 2-1 lead over the hosts.

It was the first time since 1999-2000 that India had lost back-to-back Tests at home.

4th Test, Nagpur

England finally won the toss in the series and opted to bat first. But with openers Cook (1) and Compton (3) falling cheaply, England got off to a rocky start. Pietersen and debutant Joe Root both struck 73 to take England to 330.

Piyush Chawla led the attack with a four wicket haul, Ishant Sharma picked up three wickets, with debutant Ravindra Jadeja picking up two. Ashwin chipped in with one.

In reply, Virat Kohli struck 103, while Dhoni was run out on 99 as India declared for 326/9.

Jonathan Trott's 143 and Ian Bell's 116 sealed the fate of the game. With a draw, England ended a 28-year wait to win a Test series on Indian soil.

Since then, India has built a fortress at home which no team has been able to breach.

A look at India's Test record at home since their loss to England in 2012:

2022/23: Australia in India

India won the four Test series 2-1.

2021/22: Sri Lanka in India

India won the two Test series 2-0.

2021/22: New Zealand in India

India won the two Test series 1-0.

2020/21: England in India

India won the four Test series 3-1.

2019/20: Bangladesh in India

India won the two Test series 2-0.

2019/20: South Africa in India

India won the three Test series 3-0.

2018/19: West Indies in India

India won the two Test series 2-0.

2018: Afghanistan in India

India won the one Test series 1-0.

2017/18: Sri Lanka in India:

India won the three Test series 1-0.

2016/17: Australia in India

India won the four Test series 2-1.

2016/17: Bangladesh in India:

India won the one Test series 1-0/

2016/17: England in India

India won the five Test series 4-0.

2016/17: New Zealand in India

India won the three Test series 3-0.

2015/16: South Africa in India

India won the four Test series 3-0.

2013/14: West Indies in India

India won the two Test series 2-0.

2012/13: Australia in India

India won the four Test series 4-.0

Can Ben Stokes join Alistair Cook, Douglas Jardine (1933/1994), Tony Greig (1976/1977) as the handful of England skippers to win on Indian soil?