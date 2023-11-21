News
History made at 2023 ICC World Cup

History made at 2023 ICC World Cup

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 21, 2023 11:36 IST
Most spectators at the 2023 Cricket World Cup

IMAGE: The record number surpassed that of the 2015 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand. Photograph: ICC/X

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 made history by being the most attended ICC event ever.

A total of 1,250,307 fans passed through the turnstiles to witness the biggest Cricket World Cup, surpassing the attendance figures of any other ICC event. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2015, held in Australia and New Zealand, witnessed 1,016,420 spectators, while the 2019 edition in England and Wales saw 752,000 fans come through the turnstiles.

 

A record was on the cards when the one millionth patron attended the group stage match between South Africa and Afghanistan in Ahmedabad at the start of the month and the new mark was easily reached after more than 90,000 fans attended the thrilling final between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium.

The new high for attendees wasn't the only record achieved during the successful 2023 World Cup, with the event also breaking a host of broadcast and digital viewership records.

Australia beat India by 6 wickets in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, to lift their 6th World Cup title.

Fans at the stadium

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

