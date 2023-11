IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh rests his feet on the World Cup after Australia's win on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mitch Marsh/Instagram

Social media in India was aghast after Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh posted a picture on his Instagram account showing him resting his feet on the World Cup in the team hotel.

The Aussie received a slew of brickbats for what Indians on X and Instagram felt was showing disrespect to the trophy.

There were others who saw it as no big deal.