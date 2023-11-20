Rohit captain as six Indians in ICC's World Cup team of tournament

Six players from finalists India and two from champions Australia were selected in the World Cup team of the tournament announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

Leading run scorer Virat Kohli -- who was named player of the tournament -- captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and top wicket-taker Mohammed Shami were all included in the team.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell and spinner Adam Zampa were also selected in the line-up after helping Australia win a record-extending sixth title with Sunday's six-wicket victory.

Despite missing four matches of the league stage initially, Mohammed Shami finished as the best bowler with 24 wickets in only seven matches at 12.20.

"Only four players in the history of the men's game have taken more Cricket World Cup wickets than Shami's 55 — Lasith Malinga (56) Mitchell Starc (65), Muttiah Muralitharan (68) and Glenn McGrath (71) — with Shami's returns coming in ten fewer matches than any of those above him in the list," the ICC said on its website.

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was the fourth most successful bowler in the World Cup with 20 wickets in 11 matches at 18.65, also features in the ICC XI.

"No bowler to have played more than a single game in the tournament was able to return a better economy rate than Bumrah's 4.06 — an even more remarkable stat considering he was so often in action when the fielding restrictions were in place," the ICC said.

Maxwell scored a double century against Afghanistan and a 40-ball 100 against the Netherlands earlier in the event.

The selection panel consisted of West Indies great Ian Bishop, former Australia batter Shane Watson and ICC General Manager Wasim Khan, among others.

Team of the Tournament:

1. Quinton de Kock (wk) (South Africa) – 594 runs at 59.40

2. Rohit Sharma (c) (India) – 597 runs at 54.27

3. Virat Kohli (India) – 765 runs at 95.62

4. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) – 552 runs at 69

5. KL Rahul (India) – 452 runs at 75.33

6. Glenn Maxwell (Australia) – 400 runs at 66.66 and six wickets at 55

7. Ravindra Jadeja (India) – 120 runs at 40 and 16 wickets at 24.87

8. Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 20 wickets at 18.65

9. Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka) – 21 wickets at 25

10. Adam Zampa (Australia) – 23 wickets at 22.39

11. Mohammed Shami (India) – 24 wickets at 10.70

12th player: Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) – 20 wickets at 19.80