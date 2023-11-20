News
Pat, Don't Drop The Cup Into The Sabarmati!

Pat, Don't Drop The Cup Into The Sabarmati!

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 20, 2023 17:16 IST
IMAGE: Pat Cummins poses with the World Cup on the banks of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad on Monday, November 20, 2023. Photograph: ICC/X
 

The Aussies were compelled to celebrate triumph minus their traditional beer and champagne in Gujarat, one of the Indian states which prohibits the consumption of alcohol, but party they did late into the night.

On Monday, Captain Pat Cummins flashed the best known smile in modern day cricket as he posed for the photographers with the World Cup on the banks of the Sabarmati, which flows through Ahmedabad.

'Iconic. Champion skipper @patcummins30's memorable day out with his prized possession at the Atal Pedestrian Bridge, Sabarmati Riverfront #CWC23,' ICC posted pics on X.

REDIFF CRICKET
