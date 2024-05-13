Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi passes away

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi died on Monday night, the party said.

IMAGE: Senior leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Modi, 72, was suffering from cancer.

He died at AIIMS in New Delhi at 9.45 pm, hospital sources said.

"The BJP family is deeply saddened by the news of the demise of former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sushil Kumar Modi," the state unit of the party said in a post on X.

This is an irreparable loss for Bihar and the entire BJP family, it said.

Last month, the BJP leader had taken to X to announce that he was diagnosed with cancer and will not be able to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.