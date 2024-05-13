News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 100 feared trapped after billboard falls during Mumbai dust storm

100 feared trapped after billboard falls during Mumbai dust storm

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 13, 2024 19:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least 35 people were injured on Monday when a huge iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai amid rain and gusty wind, while 100 others are feared trapped, officials said.

IMAGE: A huge iron hoarding collapses on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. Photograph: X

The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm near Chheda Nagar Gymkhana, an official said.

 

Personnel of the fire brigade and police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said.

WATCH: A massive billboard falls on a petrol pump 

"At least 35 persons were injured in the incident while 100 people are feared trapped under the hoarding," the official said, adding ambulances were also rushed to the spot.

An NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team has joined the rescue operation, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

Cranes and (gas) cutters have also reached the spot for rescue operation, he said.

"The injured persons were rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital," the official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mumbai's annual rain pain
Mumbai's annual rain pain
Mangroves destruction causing Mumbai flooding: Experts
Mangroves destruction causing Mumbai flooding: Experts
'If you expect any change, Mumbaikars are fools'
'If you expect any change, Mumbaikars are fools'
Should RCB bring back Kohli as captain?
Should RCB bring back Kohli as captain?
Plea in SC seeks review of EVM VVPAT verdict
Plea in SC seeks review of EVM VVPAT verdict
Rains, winds cause chaos in Mumbai; flights, trains hit
Rains, winds cause chaos in Mumbai; flights, trains hit
LSG coach downplays Goenka-Rahul spat
LSG coach downplays Goenka-Rahul spat
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Rains, winds lash Mumbai; flights, trains, metro hit

Rains, winds lash Mumbai; flights, trains, metro hit

'Government seems to be indifferent towards civic issues'

'Government seems to be indifferent towards civic issues'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances