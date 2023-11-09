Photograph: Kind courtesy Yuvraj Singh/Twitter

The unwavering friendship between Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli, who once shared the Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey in the IPL and played pivotal roles in India's 2011 World Cup victory, began when Yuvraj mentored the young Kohli on his debut in 2008.

Over the years, this bond between Yuvraj and Kohli has grown stronger. The duo featured together in 3 Tests, 64 ODIs, and 33 T20Is between 2008 and 2017.

Whenever these two cricketers cross paths, their interaction is nothing short of heartwarming.

Despite their deep connection, Yuvraj revealed that he doesn't frequently engage with Kohli these days, acknowledging the batter's demanding schedule. 'I don't disturb him as he is busy.'

Yuvraj fondly remembered how Kohli was affectionately called 'Cheeku' and praised him for spearheading a fitness revolution in Indian cricket.

'We all wanted to become a fit team, but when he (Kohli) became captain, there was a big difference. He set a benchmark.'

Yuvraj also teased Cheeku about his football skills, likening him to the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket. 'He thinks he's a very good footballer, but I have more skills. He is young, he runs around. He thinks he is Cristiano Ronaldo, but he isn't. In cricket, he is.'