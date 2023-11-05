Yuvraj uncovers Kohli's early signs of greatness

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

On the occasion of Virat Kohli's 35th birthday, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for the star batter.

Yuvraj's message expressed the belief that everyone associated with the Indian team knew from the beginning that Kohli was destined for greatness.

Yuvraj's Instagram post read, 'When you joined the team as a youngster who was eager for opportunities and hungry to perform, it was clear to everyone that you were destined for greatness. You've not only made a mark for yourself but have also inspired countless others to strive for excellence.'

Continuing with his message, Yuvraj added, 'As you celebrate another year of breaking and setting records, take a moment to reflect on all that you've achieved. Proud to have shared this incredible journey with you, and to see you grow from strength to strength.'

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh were part of the victorious ODI World Cup 2011 team, where Yuvraj was named the player of the tournament for his exceptional all-round performance, while Kohli contributed significantly, scoring 282 runs in the tournament, including a century against Bangladesh.