Jadeja Races To Top MVP Race

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index after 37 World Cup 2023 games.
After his outstanding performance at the Eden Gardens on Sunday night (29 runs at a strike rate of 193, and 5 wickets at an economy rate of 3.67), Ravindra Jadeja has jumped to the top of the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) list with a MVPI of 710.
Marco Jansen is second with a MVPI of 671 even though he had his first poor game on Sunday night.
In spite of his century, and an aggregate of 543, Virat Kohli is 12th on the list (MVPI of 497) because of his relatively lower strike rate of 88.3.
Quinton de Kock aggregates just 7 runs more than Kohli, but is placed third with a MVPI of 671 because of his higher strike rate (111.3) and higher fielding points (remember that wicket- keepers usually take the most catches and participate in many more run out dismissals).
India is dominating this World Cup like almost no team has dominated before (although Australia in 2003 and 2007 were probably also there).
This is evident from the fact that 5 Indians feature in the top 15 on the MVPI list.
Recall that MVPI identifies players who score a lot of runs at a high strike rate and take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate.
Most Valuable Players in World Cup 2023 (after 37 matches)
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Games
|MVPI
|1
|Ravindra Jadeja
|IND
|111
|39
|7
|3
|115.6
|14
|3.8
|8
|710
|2
|Marco Jansen
|SA
|157
|75
|9
|9
|111.3
|17
|6.4
|8
|671
|3
|Quinton de Kock
|SA
|550
|174
|55
|18
|111.3
|0
|-
|8
|671
|4
|Rachin Ravindra
|NZ
|523
|123
|49
|14
|107.4
|3
|6.1
|8
|653
|5
|Adam Zampa
|AUS
|48
|29
|5
|0
|80
|19
|5.5
|7
|639
|6
|Mitchell Santner
|NZ
|94
|36
|6
|5
|132.4
|14
|5.2
|8
|626
|7
|Jasprit Bumrah
|IND
|17
|16
|1
|0
|65.4
|15
|3.7
|8
|613
|8
|Shaheen Afridi
|PAK
|30
|13
|4
|0
|81.1
|16
|5.8
|8
|530
|9
|Dilshan Madushanka
|SL
|9
|5
|2
|0
|50
|18
|6.4
|7
|529
|10
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|442
|131
|50
|22
|122.8
|0
|-
|8
|529
|11
|Mohammed Shami
|IND
|4
|2
|0
|0
|40
|16
|4.3
|4
|522
|12
|Keshav Maharaj
|SA
|55
|40
|7
|1
|76.4
|12
|4.7
|8
|511
|13
|David Warner
|AUS
|428
|163
|39
|20
|111.7
|0
|-
|7
|508
|14
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|543
|103
|50
|6
|88.3
|0
|4
|8
|497
|15
|Kuldeep Yadav
|IND
|9
|9
|1
|0
|69.2
|12
|4.2
|8
|495
|16
|Kushal Mendis
|SL
|269
|122
|25
|14
|121.7
|0
|-
|7
|472
|17
|Glenn Maxwell
|AUS
|196
|106
|19
|12
|148.5
|4
|4.8
|6
|470
|18
|Adil Rashid
|ENG
|91
|20
|7
|2
|102.2
|10
|4.9
|7
|464
|19
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SA
|316
|109
|23
|17
|144.3
|0
|-
|8
|453
|20
|Glenn Phillips
|NZ
|227
|71
|15
|12
|107.1
|6
|5.8
|8
|449
|21
|Pat Cummins
|AUS
|102
|37
|10
|5
|114.6
|10
|6.1
|7
|446
|22
|Aiden Markram
|SA
|371
|106
|41
|8
|118.2
|0
|6.2
|8
|442
|23
|Kasigo Rabada
|SA
|15
|9
|0
|1
|45.5
|12
|5
|7
|435
|24
|Daryl Mtchell
|NZ
|375
|130
|34
|13
|108.1
|0
|8
|8
|435
|25
|Gerald Coetzee
|SA
|35
|22
|2
|1
|89.7
|14
|6.9
|6
|428
|26
|Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|BAN
|169
|57
|17
|2
|74.1
|9
|5.5
|7
|420
|27
|Mohammad Rizwan
|PAK
|359
|131
|36
|5
|98.9
|0
|-
|8
|420
|28
|Logan van Beek
|NET
|122
|59
|7
|3
|75.3
|10
|5.6
|6
|414
|29
|Bas de Leede
|NET
|117
|67
|12
|2
|70.5
|11
|7
|7
|399
|30
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|AFG
|234
|73
|18
|8
|99.2
|5
|7
|7
|387
|31
|Trent Boult
|NZ
|19
|10
|1
|1
|82.6
|10
|5.4
|8
|384
|32
|Matt Henry
|NZ
|19
|10
|1
|1
|86.4
|11
|5.8
|7
|382
|33
|Rashid Khan
|AFG
|56
|23
|5
|2
|88.9
|7
|4.6
|7
|381
|34
|Aryan Dutt
|NET
|64
|23
|1
|5
|87.7
|8
|5.1
|7
|376
|35
|Sadeera Samarawickrama
|SL
|331
|108
|32
|4
|103.1
|0
|-
|7
|371
|36
|Josh Hazlewood
|AUS
|4
|2
|0
|0
|80
|10
|5.4
|7
|356
|37
|Colin Ackermann
|NET
|182
|69
|21
|0
|79.5
|5
|4.8
|7
|356
|38
|Haris Rauf
|PAK
|18
|16
|2
|1
|81.8
|13
|6.8
|8
|354
|39
|Mohammed Siraj
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|10
|5.2
|8
|346
|40
|Devon Conway
|NZ
|314
|152
|42
|4
|101.6
|0
|-
|8
|344
|41
|Rassie van der Dussen
|SA
|366
|133
|33
|7
|90.6
|0
|-
|8
|343
|42
|Paul van Meekeren
|NET
|19
|7
|2
|0
|40.4
|10
|5.5
|7
|337
|43
|Mohammad Nabi
|AFG
|41
|19
|3
|0
|65.1
|6
|4
|7
|327
|44
|Abdullah Shafique
|PAK
|336
|113
|36
|9
|93.9
|0
|-
|7
|324
|45
|David Miller
|SA
|231
|53
|16
|14
|127.6
|0
|-
|8
|311
|46
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|104
|43
|9
|2
|64.6
|7
|5.2
|6
|310
|47
|Shreyas Iyer
|IND
|293
|82
|22
|10
|97.3
|0
|-
|8
|310
|48
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|AFG
|43
|28
|6
|1
|122.9
|7
|5.3
|7
|309
|49
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|68
|28
|5
|1
|64.2
|9
|6.4
|7
|304
|50
|Chris Woakes
|ENG
|76
|32
|9
|1
|71.7
|8
|5.9
|6
|299
Finally, here's something for World Cup romantics.
How was the MVPI table looking like at approximately the same point in the 2019 World Cup? Table 2 provides the answer.
A lot can indeed change after four years!
Most Valuable Players in World Cup 2019 (after 35 matches)
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Games
|MVPI
|1
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|496
|153
|46
|18
|104
|1
|6.5
|7
|667
|2
|Joe Root
|ENG
|432
|107
|37
|2
|92.7
|2
|3.9
|7
|579
|3
|David Warner
|AUS
|500
|166
|46
|6
|87.3
|0
|-
|7
|538
|4
|Ben Stokes
|ENG
|291
|89
|27
|6
|90.9
|5
|3.3
|7
|527
|5
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|352
|121
|32
|2
|92.4
|3
|4.7
|5
|479
|6
|Mohammad Amir
|PAK
|3
|3
|0
|0
|37.5
|13
|3
|6
|447
|7
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|414
|148
|37
|2
|77.8
|0
|0
|6
|435
|8
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|23
|8
|1
|0
|82.1
|13
|3.9
|7
|427
|9
|Andile Phehlukwayo
|SA
|129
|46
|15
|2
|84.3
|6
|2.6
|8
|427
|10
|Jofra Archer
|ENG
|12
|7
|1
|0
|60
|12
|3.4
|7
|420
|11
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|BAN
|326
|102
|25
|3
|93.4
|0
|-
|5
|416
|12
|Chris Morris
|SA
|74
|42
|4
|3
|121.3
|6
|2.2
|7
|409
|13
|Eoin Morgan
|ENG
|274
|148
|13
|22
|122.3
|0
|-
|7
|389
|14
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|338
|140
|31
|7
|93.9
|0
|-
|5
|386
|15
|James Neesham
|NZ
|173
|97
|11
|5
|85.6
|6
|3.2
|6
|382
|16
|Lockie Ferguson
|NZ
|4
|4
|1
|0
|133.3
|8
|1.8
|6
|380
|17
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|316
|82
|25
|2
|98.4
|0
|-
|5
|380
|18
|Colin de Grandhomme
|NZ
|155
|64
|14
|4
|113.1
|3
|2.2
|6
|364
|19
|Babar Azam
|PAK
|333
|101
|34
|2
|85.2
|0
|-
|6
|355
|20
|Imran Tahir
|SA
|11
|10
|0
|0
|68.8
|8
|3.1
|8
|349
