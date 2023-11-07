Jadeja Races To Top MVP Race

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index after 37 World Cup 2023 games.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates taking five wickets in the game against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, November 5, 2023. Photograph: BCCI/X

After his outstanding performance at the Eden Gardens on Sunday night (29 runs at a strike rate of 193, and 5 wickets at an economy rate of 3.67), Ravindra Jadeja has jumped to the top of the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) list with a MVPI of 710.

Marco Jansen is second with a MVPI of 671 even though he had his first poor game on Sunday night.

In spite of his century, and an aggregate of 543, Virat Kohli is 12th on the list (MVPI of 497) because of his relatively lower strike rate of 88.3.

Quinton de Kock aggregates just 7 runs more than Kohli, but is placed third with a MVPI of 671 because of his higher strike rate (111.3) and higher fielding points (remember that wicket- keepers usually take the most catches and participate in many more run out dismissals).

India is dominating this World Cup like almost no team has dominated before (although Australia in 2003 and 2007 were probably also there).

This is evident from the fact that 5 Indians feature in the top 15 on the MVPI list.

Recall that MVPI identifies players who score a lot of runs at a high strike rate and take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate.

Most Valuable Players in World Cup 2023 (after 37 matches)

Rank Player Team Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games MVPI 1 Ravindra Jadeja IND 111 39 7 3 115.6 14 3.8 8 710 2 Marco Jansen SA 157 75 9 9 111.3 17 6.4 8 671 3 Quinton de Kock SA 550 174 55 18 111.3 0 - 8 671 4 Rachin Ravindra NZ 523 123 49 14 107.4 3 6.1 8 653 5 Adam Zampa AUS 48 29 5 0 80 19 5.5 7 639 6 Mitchell Santner NZ 94 36 6 5 132.4 14 5.2 8 626 7 Jasprit Bumrah IND 17 16 1 0 65.4 15 3.7 8 613 8 Shaheen Afridi PAK 30 13 4 0 81.1 16 5.8 8 530 9 Dilshan Madushanka SL 9 5 2 0 50 18 6.4 7 529 10 Rohit Sharma IND 442 131 50 22 122.8 0 - 8 529 11 Mohammed Shami IND 4 2 0 0 40 16 4.3 4 522 12 Keshav Maharaj SA 55 40 7 1 76.4 12 4.7 8 511 13 David Warner AUS 428 163 39 20 111.7 0 - 7 508 14 Virat Kohli IND 543 103 50 6 88.3 0 4 8 497 15 Kuldeep Yadav IND 9 9 1 0 69.2 12 4.2 8 495 16 Kushal Mendis SL 269 122 25 14 121.7 0 - 7 472 17 Glenn Maxwell AUS 196 106 19 12 148.5 4 4.8 6 470 18 Adil Rashid ENG 91 20 7 2 102.2 10 4.9 7 464 19 Heinrich Klaasen SA 316 109 23 17 144.3 0 - 8 453 20 Glenn Phillips NZ 227 71 15 12 107.1 6 5.8 8 449 21 Pat Cummins AUS 102 37 10 5 114.6 10 6.1 7 446 22 Aiden Markram SA 371 106 41 8 118.2 0 6.2 8 442 23 Kasigo Rabada SA 15 9 0 1 45.5 12 5 7 435 24 Daryl Mtchell NZ 375 130 34 13 108.1 0 8 8 435 25 Gerald Coetzee SA 35 22 2 1 89.7 14 6.9 6 428 26 Mehidy Hasan Miraz BAN 169 57 17 2 74.1 9 5.5 7 420 27 Mohammad Rizwan PAK 359 131 36 5 98.9 0 - 8 420 28 Logan van Beek NET 122 59 7 3 75.3 10 5.6 6 414 29 Bas de Leede NET 117 67 12 2 70.5 11 7 7 399 30 Azmatullah Omarzai AFG 234 73 18 8 99.2 5 7 7 387 31 Trent Boult NZ 19 10 1 1 82.6 10 5.4 8 384 32 Matt Henry NZ 19 10 1 1 86.4 11 5.8 7 382 33 Rashid Khan AFG 56 23 5 2 88.9 7 4.6 7 381 34 Aryan Dutt NET 64 23 1 5 87.7 8 5.1 7 376 35 Sadeera Samarawickrama SL 331 108 32 4 103.1 0 - 7 371 36 Josh Hazlewood AUS 4 2 0 0 80 10 5.4 7 356 37 Colin Ackermann NET 182 69 21 0 79.5 5 4.8 7 356 38 Haris Rauf PAK 18 16 2 1 81.8 13 6.8 8 354 39 Mohammed Siraj IND 0 0 0 0 - 10 5.2 8 346 40 Devon Conway NZ 314 152 42 4 101.6 0 - 8 344 41 Rassie van der Dussen SA 366 133 33 7 90.6 0 - 8 343 42 Paul van Meekeren NET 19 7 2 0 40.4 10 5.5 7 337 43 Mohammad Nabi AFG 41 19 3 0 65.1 6 4 7 327 44 Abdullah Shafique PAK 336 113 36 9 93.9 0 - 7 324 45 David Miller SA 231 53 16 14 127.6 0 - 8 311 46 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 104 43 9 2 64.6 7 5.2 6 310 47 Shreyas Iyer IND 293 82 22 10 97.3 0 - 8 310 48 Mujeeb Ur Rahman AFG 43 28 6 1 122.9 7 5.3 7 309 49 Mitchell Starc AUS 68 28 5 1 64.2 9 6.4 7 304 50 Chris Woakes ENG 76 32 9 1 71.7 8 5.9 6 299

Finally, here's something for World Cup romantics.

How was the MVPI table looking like at approximately the same point in the 2019 World Cup? Table 2 provides the answer.

A lot can indeed change after four years!

IMAGE: Australia's Aaron Finch bats in the game against India during World Cup 2019. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Most Valuable Players in World Cup 2019 (after 35 matches)

Rank Player Team Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games MVPI 1 Aaron Finch AUS 496 153 46 18 104 1 6.5 7 667 2 Joe Root ENG 432 107 37 2 92.7 2 3.9 7 579 3 David Warner AUS 500 166 46 6 87.3 0 - 7 538 4 Ben Stokes ENG 291 89 27 6 90.9 5 3.3 7 527 5 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 352 121 32 2 92.4 3 4.7 5 479 6 Mohammad Amir PAK 3 3 0 0 37.5 13 3 6 447 7 Kane Williamson NZ 414 148 37 2 77.8 0 0 6 435 8 Mitchell Starc AUS 23 8 1 0 82.1 13 3.9 7 427 9 Andile Phehlukwayo SA 129 46 15 2 84.3 6 2.6 8 427 10 Jofra Archer ENG 12 7 1 0 60 12 3.4 7 420 11 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 326 102 25 3 93.4 0 - 5 416 12 Chris Morris SA 74 42 4 3 121.3 6 2.2 7 409 13 Eoin Morgan ENG 274 148 13 22 122.3 0 - 7 389 14 Rohit Sharma IND 338 140 31 7 93.9 0 - 5 386 15 James Neesham NZ 173 97 11 5 85.6 6 3.2 6 382 16 Lockie Ferguson NZ 4 4 1 0 133.3 8 1.8 6 380 17 Virat Kohli IND 316 82 25 2 98.4 0 - 5 380 18 Colin de Grandhomme NZ 155 64 14 4 113.1 3 2.2 6 364 19 Babar Azam PAK 333 101 34 2 85.2 0 - 6 355 20 Imran Tahir SA 11 10 0 0 68.8 8 3.1 8 349

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com