Kohli receives special 35th birthday present from CAB

IMAGE: Cricket Association of Bengal chief Snehashish Ganguly presents Virat Kohli with a gold-plated bat on his 35th birthday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: ANI/X

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly presented star batter Virat Kohli with a golden bat on his 35th birthday on Sunday.

The former India captain also smashed his 49th ODI century in a World Cup clash against South Africa on Sunday.

Virat's record-equalling 49th ODI century and Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul were the highlights of the day as India defeated South Africa at Eden Gardens. This is India's eighth successive win in the ongoing tournament.

The inscription on the bat read: 'Happy Birthday, Virat. You are a symbol of dedication and a living proof that age is just a number.

Virat also cut a giant cake, especially made with a Virat statue atop the dark chocolate cake with blue icing.

Nearly carrying his bat through the innings, Kohli scored a perfectly weighted and paced 101 off 121 balls with 10 fours and a strike rate of 83.47 against the South Africans and is now just one century away from becoming the first player to smash 50 ODI centuries.

Virat's century is also his 79th in international cricket. Virat has smashed 49 centuries in ODIs, 29 in Tests, and one in T20Is.

Virat's record-equalling ton came at the same ground where he scored his first-ever international ton against Sri Lanka in 2009.

The star batter now has the second-highest number of centuries in international cricket, after behind Sachin Tendulkar's 100 centuries.

He also joined an elite company of batters who scored a century on their birthdays. These players include Sachin himself, Vinod Kambli, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, and Mitchell Marsh.

In 34 World Cup matches, Virat has 1,573 runs at an average of 58.25, with four centuries and 10 fifties. His best score in the quadrennial showpiece is 107.

In the eight matches of the ongoing World Cup, Virat has scored 542 runs at an average of 108.40, with two centuries and four fifties. His best score is 103*. He is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament so far.