Virat Goes Ainvayi Ainvayi...

Virat Goes Ainvayi Ainvayi...

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 07, 2023 12:59 IST
Virat Kohli is a character. He wears his heart on his sleeve and enjoys his cricket to the fullest.

On Sunday, November 5, 2023, after scoring his 49th ODI hundred on his 35th birthday, Kohli was seen grooving to a song from one of wife Anushka Sharma's films during South Africa's innings.

Spectators at the Eden Gardens roared as Kohli mimed dance steps from Ainvayi Ainvayi, which featured in Anushka's second film Band Baaja Baarat.

 

Ainvayi Ainvayi was sung by Master Saleem and Sunidhi Chauhan, composed by Salim-Sulaiman and picturised on Anushka and Ranveer Singh. Band Baaja Baarat was directed by Maneesh Sharma, whose Tiger 3 releases on Sunday, November 12.

There was probably more dancing that evening after India defeated the Proteas by 243 runs to stand firmly atop the points table.

 

Virat Kohli

REDIFF CRICKET
