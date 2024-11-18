Govt's responsibility to decide on India's CT participation, says Kapil

IMAGE: India has firmly held its stance of not travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, citing 'security concerns. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev said that the decision on India's participation in the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan next year rests solely with the government.



India has firmly held its stance of not travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, citing 'security concerns'.



Last

year, Pakistan hosted the Asian Trophy, but it was held in a hybrid model, with India playing all its matches in Sri Lanka.The ICC is considering hosting the Champions Trophy in a hybrid model but PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi claimed last week that there have been no talks about hosting the tournament in such a fashion.

When asked about his views on the stand-off between India and Pakistan over the Champions Trophy, the legendary all-rounder replied: "It's the government's responsibility. People like us should not give opinions, our opinions don't matter. Kapil Dev can't be bigger than anyone else."