Perth, Here We Come!

Perth, Here We Come!

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 18, 2024 09:32 IST
The Indian players enjoyed their weekend exploring Perth as they enjoyed some time off after the practice session.

The Indians will head into serious match practice from Monday onwards as they prepare for the series opener in Perth on Friday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal with Dhruv Jurel

Photograph: Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram

'Memorable bus ride,' Jaiswal captions the Instagram post as the duo posed for a selfie.

Ravindra Jadeja

Photograph: Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja shows off his stylish side as he explores Perth.

 

Mohammed Siraj

Photograph: Mohammed Siraj/Instagram

Mohammed Siraj is at his funky best, in an all-black look with a cool hat. 'Old town road,' he says on Instagram.

Jasprit Bumrah

Photograph: Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah relaxes in the woods before he takes on the high-pressure job of leading India in the Perth Test.

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

