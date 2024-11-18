Perth, Here We Come!

The Indian players enjoyed their weekend exploring Perth as they enjoyed some time off after the practice session.



The Indians will head into serious match practice from Monday onwards as they prepare for the series opener in Perth on Friday.

Photograph: Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram

'Memorable bus ride,' Jaiswal captions the Instagram post as the duo posed for a selfie.

Photograph: Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja shows off his stylish side as he explores Perth.

Photograph: Mohammed Siraj/Instagram

Mohammed Siraj is at his funky best, in an all-black look with a cool hat. 'Old town road,' he says on Instagram.

Photograph: Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah relaxes in the woods before he takes on the high-pressure job of leading India in the Perth Test.