Champions Trophy: India vs Pakistan saga continues...

IMAGE: India has firmly held its stance of not travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, citing 'security concerns'. Photograph: BCCI

The International Cricket Council has officially asked for a written explanation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India regarding its decision to not send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for next year's ICC Champions Trophy.



The development comes after BCCI’s verbal communication to the ICC about its unwillingness to travel to Pakistan for the marquee event, citing security concerns



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked the ICC to provide a copy of India's official response, reported Geo News.



"In case of receiving a written reply, Pakistan may seek substantial evidence supporting the reasons," sources told Geo News, adding that the ICC would review the reasons and decide on India’s participation after that.



The sources further added that if India fails to provide 'proper reasons' for not travelling to Pakistan, then ICC will insist on their participation in the Champions

Trophy or replace them with another team.India has firmly held its stance of not travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, citing 'security concerns'.Pakistan on Thursday said that no back channel diplomacy was going on with India after they refused to send its cricket team for the Champions Trophy. “There is no back channel with India to specifically discuss the Champions Trophy and bilateral Cricket between Pakistan and India,” said spokesperson of Foreign Office, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

Earlier this year, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla had stated that India's travel to Pakistan depends on the government's approval.



Last year, Pakistan hosted the Asian Trophy, but it was held in a hybrid model, with India playing all its matches in Sri Lanka.



The ICC is considering hosting the Champions Trophy in a hybrid model but PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi claimed last week that there have been no talks about hosting the tournament in such a fashion.



Earlier this week, sources reported that South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerged as possible venues for hosting the Champions Trophy in 2025 if Pakistan withdraw as hosts.