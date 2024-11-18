Washout Time For India Down Under

Ahead of India's five Test tour of Australia, beginning in Perth on November 22, Norma Astrid Godinho/Rediff.com takes a walk down memory lane, recounting India's sojourns Down Under from 1947 to 2021, in a 3-part series.

This period saw big stars of the likes of Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev fade into the sunset while it was witness to the birth of slew of young Indian cricketers -- read the Big Four -- Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and V V S Laxman and Anil Kumble -- who'd go on to become legends in their own right.

1985-1986: Three Test series (Aus 0-0 India)

1st Test, Adelaide

Five years later, India travelled Down Under for a three Test series. By this time they were the ODI World Champions and had one of the best ODI squads with big names like Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohinder Amarnath and Kapil Dev.

But they were enduring a lean patch in Test cricket, their last Test win coming in 1981-1982. Australia had their own issues with the likes of the Chappell brothers, Dennis Lillee and Rod Marsh leaving the scene after retirement.

The first Test at Adelaide was a high-scoring draw. Australia won the toss, elected to bat first and put on 381 in their first innings with centuries by David Boon (123) and Greg Ritchie (128) and 49 by Captain Allan Border.

Kapil had 8 wickets to his name.

India's first essay that lasted nearly four days had Gavaskar scoring 166 as he kept grinding at the crease. Krishnamachari Srikkanth (51), Chetan Sharma (54), Ravi Shastri (42) and Shivlal Yadav (41) made handy contributions as the visitors piled on 520, to take a 139 run lead.

Australia were 17 for no loss at close of play on Day 5, the match ending in a draw.

2nd Test, Melbourne

IMAGE: Kris Srikkanth hit a supeb 86 to help India pose a strong reply to Australia's 262 in the first essay. Photograph: ICC/X

The next Test was the Boxing Day encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India missed a golden opportunity to enforce a result but were also undone by some poor umpiring.

Australia batted first and after a ton by Greg Mathews, were bowled out for 262. India's spin trio of left-armer Ravi Shastri (4-87), offie Shivlal Yadav (3-64) and leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (2-51) came to the party.

India replied with 445 led by Kris Srikkanth's 86 and a string of contributions from other batters, including Vengsarkar and Kapil who scored half-tons.

India had a lead of 183 and a clear opportunity to claim a win if they bowled out Australia cheaply.

Australia were off to a shaky start and India struck at regular intervals, but Border (163) held one end up. Australia went from 84-4 to 161-6 and then from 202-7 to 228-8 at the end of the fourth day's play. Australia were all out for 308 with a lead at the time was just 45.

What was vexing the Indian players and fans was the below par (bias is more like it) umpiring.

Right through the Australian second innings, the umpires turned a blind eye to Indian appeals, exasperating Kapil Dev.

When play began on the final day, Australia fell to 231-9. The Aussie umpiring went from bad to worse as clear verdicts were being denied.

Border and Dave Gilbert battled on for the last wicket. When the last wicket fell, the final pair had added 77 runs, thereby gaining a lead of 125 runs.

India began the chase for 126 with just two sessions to spare. When play was held up at 59 for two due to rain, India needed 67 more runs for a famous win. But it was not be and when play was called off, the series remained deadlocked 0-0.

3rd Test, Sydney

In the final Test of the series, the New Year's Test of 1986, Kapil's men once again put up a big score with Gavaskar leading the way, yet again with a hundred (172). Srikkanth and Amarnath followed suit scoring 116 and 138 respectively as India made 600-4 declared.

In reply, Australia batted slowly and were eventually bowled out for 396. David Boon made 131 and Geoff Marsh was 8 short of his century, but it was India's spinners Shastri (4-101) and Yadav (5-99) who held sway again.

India ran out of overs and time in the Aussie second innings as the host remained at 119-6, when the Test was declared a draw.

The three-match series remained 0-0 in the end.

1991-1992: Five Test series (Australia 4-0)

1st Test, Brisbane

IMAGE: Kapil Dev celebrates Allan Border's wicket during the first Test in Brisbane. Photograph: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au/X

The Benson and Hedges Test series it was called and it was the first time that India and Australia faced off in a five Test series.

This was Javagal Srinath's Test debut and Sachin Tendulkar's first tour Down Under. The duo were part of a squad of experienced players who were in the sunsets of their careers. Players like Ravi Shastri, Kris Srikkanth, Vengsarkar Kapil Dev were playing under new Captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

Tendulkar, 18, became the youngest player to score a Test hundred in Australia after scoring two centuries in the series. He signed off from the series as India's highest run-getter (368 runs at 46 average).

The opening Test in Brisbane saw Australia put India in to bat. Manoj Prabhakar's 54 and Kapil's 44 were the only noteworthy performances as India were all out for 239 on Day 1.

Australian speedster Craig McDermott starred with the ball picking 5 for 54.

An Australian side that was a mix of youth and experience, with the likes of Geoff Marsh, Border, Boon and Mark Waugh and Mark Taylor, then gave India a strong reply in their first essay.

Taylor (94) and Boon (66) did the bulk of the scoring as the hosts put on 340 on the board.

STAT CHECK Most Catches By A Fielder In An Innings: K Srikkanth (5) at Perth in 1992.

MOST CATCHES BY A WICKET-KEEPER IN A TEST Rishabh Pant (11 catches) equalling the record set by England's Jack Russell and South Africa's A B de Villiers.

Srinath got three wickets on debut while Kapil enjoyed a four wicket haul.

Trailing by 101 runs, India were reduced to 6 for 87 as McDermott (4 for 47) and Merv Hughes (4 for 50) tore into the opposition.

Opener Shastri (41) and Prabhakar (39) put on a 49 run seventh wicket stand before the former perished and eventually India folded for 156.

Needing 56 to win, Taylor and Marsh got the Aussies over the line in 24.5 overs to start the series with a 10 wicket win.

2nd Test, Melbourne



The Boxing Day Test in Melbourne saw India win the toss and electing to bat.

The Indian batters once again faltered with Kiran More (67) and Venkatpathy Raju (31) the only ones to put up a semblance of a fight. India were dismissed for 263 with Bruce Reid taking six wickets.

Australia replied strongly with Marsh scoring 86 at the top with Dean Jones and Ian Healy getting half-centuries as Australia were dismissed for 349 with Kapil Dev getting 5 for 97.

India trailing by 86 runs could not get the momentum going with Reid taking another six wicket haul and Vengsarkar top-scoring with 54. India were dismissed for a paltry 213.

With just 127 needed, Taylor scored a stoic 60 before David Boon (44) saw Australia over the line, winning by 8 wickets.

3rd Test, Sydney

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar became the youngest cricketer to score a Test ton in Australia during the 2nd Test at the SCG in 1992. Photograph: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au/X

This was Shane Warne's debut Test and Navjot Sidhu was flown in from India, replacing Kris Srikkanth. Sourav Ganguly was the 12th man.

On a hard pitch, India put Australia in to bat and Taylor scored a solid 56 and put on a good partnership with David Boon (129 not out) whose wonderful century was decorated with 13 fours.

Dean Jones made 35 and Warne scored a handy 20 batting at No 10. Australia were 313 all out.

Shastri gave India a good start at the top of the order, scoring heavily through his favourite on side.

After Sidhu was out for a duck, Sanjay Manjrekar then gave Shastri good company, testing the young Warne. Vengsarkar (54) then came on and together with Shastri put on a 114 run stand before the latter went to score his 11th Test ton. He got to his 150 with a six off Warne.

Tendulkar played with flair, with some free-flowing drives. At the other end Shastri terrorised Warne coming down the track at will and smashing him to both sides of the wicket.

He became the first India to score a double century in Australia when he cut Warne behind point for a couple to bring up his 200. Warne got his first Test wicket when he had Shastri out caught for 206.

Tendulkar went about his job at the other end without much fuss. He wowed the fans and cricket pundits with his punches down the ground, his immaculate cover drives and his temperament at just 18, becoming the youngest Indian to score a century in Australia. He went on to score 148 not out and India put on a mammoth 483 on the board, taking a 170 run lead.

In reply, Australia lost six wickets for 114 and India were sniffing a win but Merv Hughes and Border put on a 50-run stand before Tendulkar got his maiden Test wicket in Hughes.

Border frustrated India and got to his 50 just before close of play to deny India a win.

4th Test, Adelaide



IMAGE: Mohammad Azharuddin celebrates his century in Adelaide. Photograph: Screengrab

This was the most thrilling contest of the series.

On a hard pitch, Azharuddin put Australia in to bat, citing he expected his bowlers to make the most of some early swing. And deliver they did.

Prabhakar removed Marsh early before Tendulkar with his dibbly-dobbly medium pace bowling took out Taylor and Border in quick succession to reduce Australia to 39 for 3.

Boon, Mark Waugh, Ian Healy were soon to follow with the score on 81 for 6. Dean Jones and Merv Hughes put on a small partnership of 36 runs but their resistance was soon broken and Australia were all out for 145.

Poor shot selection did them in while Kapil and Venkatpathy Raju were the pick of the bowlers for India with three wickets a piece.

India started poorly in their first innings with Srikanth, coming back in the squad for an injured Shastri, the first to go for 17. India were 45 for 2 at stumps on Day 1.

On Day 2, the Indians were quickly reduced to 70 for 6. But a rear-guard from Kapil and the tail helped India take an 80 run lead. McDermott finished with 5 for 76.

Taylor and Boon hung around on Day 3 and put on 221 runs for the 2nd wicket stand, the duo going on to score centuries, creaming the ball to all corners of the park. Taylor was out at the fag end of Day 3 before Border joined Boon and the duo kept chipping at it on Day 4. Boon, Jones and Mark Waugh were sent back in no time.

Border, who completed 5,000 runs in Tests in Australia, and Healy then put on a 71 run stand before the latter was out for a well fought 41. Australia were all out for 451 with Border not out on 91. Kapil picked his 23rd five-wicket haul in Tests.

Needing 370 to win, with 3 sessions and some to play, India ended Day 4 at 31 for no loss.

On the final morning, Sidhu brought up India's 50 with a cracking cover drive. McDermott gave the hosts the first breakthrough as Srikkanth was bowled before Sidhu (35), Tendulkar (17) and Vengsarkar (4) were sent back with India at 102 for 4.

Azhar then joined Manjrekar in the middle and the duo put on a 70 run stand to give India some hope of pulling off the unexpected. Later Prabhakar (64) and Azhar (106) posted a 101 run stand to put the fright into the hosts, Azhar scoring his 11th Test ton.

However, Azhar's stay was cut short by McDermott. Chandrakant Pandit was the next to go and once Prabhakar was gone, it was all but over for India. Raju put on a stiff resistance to stay not out for 8 off 30 but India were all out for 333, short by just 38 runs. A thrilling match that saw McDermott finish with a 10 wicket haul in the match.

5th Test, Perth

Having sealed the series 3-0 after a thriller in Adelaide, both teams came out to entertain the crowds.

Australia, with two debutants in Paul Reiffel and Wayne Phillips, won the toss and elected to bat.

Debutant Phillips was the first to go, Taylor was sent back for 2.

Thereafter, Boon and Border put on a 117 run third wicket partnership. Border was dismissed for 59 and was soon followed by Dean Jones. Tom Moody and Boon then put on an 87 run joint effort.

On Day 2, Boon scored a century but Moody got out soon after making his half ton. Healy (28), Hughes (24) and McDermott (31) got some handy runs at the back end before the hosts were all out for 346. Prabhakar did most of the damage for India with a five for 101.

STAT CHECK There have been a total 31 five-wicket hauls by 18 Indian bowlers in Australia, Kapil Dev has the most, with 5 fifers Down Under.

Best bowling in an innings by Kapil Dev -- 106 for 8, at Adelaide Oval, in December 1985.

Srikanth and Sidhu came out to open the innings for India but the latter didn't last long. Srikkanth was out next for 34 with 4 boundaries to his name. Manjrekar and Tendulkar then put on 31 runs together before Jones broke the stand.

Vengsarkar and Azhar perished soon after and India ended Day 2 at 135 for 5.

India couldn't have expected a worst start on Day 3 as Raju out early for 1. While India were losing wickets, Tendulkar got his fifty with an array of beautiful square cuts and drives down the ground.

He was ably supported by Kiran More (43) who came out to bat at No 10. The duo dispatched the bad deliveries, hitting fours when they could. Tendulkar held one end before registering his second century in the series with a perfect drive through mid-on.

He was dismissed for 114 off 161, before More and Srinath joined forces to put 32 runs for the 10th wicket. More was the last to be dismissed, out for 43 and India folded for 272.

With a 74 run lead, Australia lost 3 wickets early -- Kapil Dev got his 400th Test wicket when he had Taylor out LBW before Jones (150) and Moody (101) scored a century each in the middle order, punishing the bowlers at will.

Batting at No. 8, Border scored a crucial 20 not out before Australia declared at 367-6.

India needed 442 for victory and finished Day 4 at 55 for no loss.

India had 3 full sessions to chase the target or bat out the day. Sidhu and Srikanth came out all guns blazing. Reiffel struck against the run of play got the first breakthrough when he had Sidhu out for 35.

That wicket opened the floodgates and India lost 6 wickets for 111 with Srikanth, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar, Manjrekar and Kapil Dev all perishing in no time. Mike Whitney getting a five-wicket haul.

Azharuddin put on a fightback with 24 but the Indians could not sustain the pressure put by McDermott and Whitney in particular before crashing to 141 all out. Australia won by 300 runs to take the series 4-0.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1999-2000: Three Test series (Australia 3-0)

1st Test, Adelaide

IMAGE: Ricky Ponting scored his third Test century against India at Adelaide in 1999-00. Photograph: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au

Seven years later, with the match-fixing saga hanging over the cricket world like a dark cloud, India travelled Down Under for a three Test series. By this time the bilateral Test series between India and Australia was named the Border-Gavaskar Trophy -- christened so three years earlier and the first match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy was played in India in 1996-1997.

Tendulkar had stepped down from the captaincy in early 1998 after a string of poor results in his two-year reign. Azharuddin was back at the helm, but he was stripped of the captaincy and was not named in the squad for his alleged role in the match-fixing scandal.

The job went back to Tendulkar, who had to inspire a young team that had many first-time travellers Down Under.

India played four warm-up matches before the series, winning one, drawing one and losing two. Seeing this prelude, critics and fans had an inkling of what to expect from the tourists.

The Aussies were packed with familiar names like the Waugh twins, a legend-in-the making Ricky Ponting, the great Shane Warne, the master seamer Glenn McGrath, his bowling partners Brett Lee and Damien Fleming and the top wicket keeper at the time Adam Gilchrist.

In the opening Test in Adelaide, Australia won the toss and elected to bat. They were jolted early when their top four batters were sent back with the score on 52.

STAT CHECK With 18 catches in 15 matches from 1999 to 2012, V V S Laxman has the most catches in Australia by an Indian fielder.

Steve Waugh and Ponting then led the fightback. Their pitched their tents and bided their time. Ponting brought up his 50 off 65 balls. Waugh followed suit soon after.

The duo batted with patience and intelligence, putting on a 150 run partnership to frustrate the Indian bowlers. Further adding to their frustrations was some poor fielding as Ponting was dropped by Laxman on 90. He soon reached his 100 before Waugh also completed a fine century.

Just before close of play on Day 1, Ponting was run out for 125.

Waugh continued to put India under the pump on a rain-marred Day 2, this time in the company of Warne who scored a half century (86). The two put on a 108 run partnership before the Aussie captain was finally dismissed by Ajit Agarkar for 150. The Aussies were eventually all out for 441.

India lost the openers -- Sadagopan Ramesh and Devang Gandhi -- early before Laxman and Rahul Dravid somewhat steadied the innings while seeing off the dangerous McGrath, Mike Kasprowicz and Fleming.

McGrath broke the 89-run stand, dismissing Laxman (41). India were soon four down with Warne taking out the well-set Dravid for 35.

Tendulkar and Ganguly then stitched together 108 runs for the 5th wicket, with both scoring freely and getting to their half-centuries. Warne then dismissed both batters in quick succession.

India were eventually all put for 285 with a 146-run deficit. Warne was the pick of the bowlers with a four-wicket haul.

In reply, Australia lost an early wicket but Greg Blewett (88) and Justin Langer kept at it. Blewitt got to his 50 off 152 ball before Langer was out for 38.

On Day 4, Ponting and Blewett put on 40 runs before Venkatesh Prasad sent back Ponting for 21.

TRIVIA Glenn McGrath reportedly received death threats for his controversial LBW dismissal of Sachin Tendulkar and there was constant security for his family.

Adam Gilchrist (43) then went hammer and tongs and put on a 50-run stand with Blewett off just 79 balls before the hosts declared for 239.

India needed an impossible 396 for victory and were pushed on the backfoot very soon with opener Devang Gandhi out for a duck.

Laxman and Dravid followed soon. But the match took a controversial turn when Tendulkar was given out LBW that was more like a shoulder before wicket.

Sachin ducked to a ball that he thought was going to be a bouncer, but the ball kept low and hit him on the shoulder while he crouched in front of the stumps. McGrath appealed and the umpire agreed. Tendulkar was out for a duck.

Damien Fleming then came into the attack and rocked the Indians with a five wicket haul -- ending Ganguly's brief resistance as India were all out for 110. Australia won the opening Test by 285 runs.

2nd Test, Melbourne

Photograph: Hamish Blair/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Debutant Brett Lee is presented with his baggy green cap before the Boxing Day Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia in December 1999.

The Boxing Day Test in Melbourne was a packed house with Brett Lee making his Test debut.

India won the toss and put Australia in to bat in a rain-affected match.

On the back of Michael Slater's 91, Ponting's 67 and Gilchrist's 78, Australia piled on a massive 405.

By the time India came out to bat, it was Day 3 and with rain clouds hovering, it was only of help to the hosts' bowling attack. India were soon tottering a 31 for 3, when Tendulkar and Ganguly worked to take India out of the mess. They put on a 77 run stand before Ganguly was sent back by McGrath for 31.

Under pressure and batting for over 280 minutes, Tendulkar went on to play one of his most special Test knocks, scoring 116 runs against the mighty Aussie attack before bad light stopped play.

Play on Day 4 was delayed due to rain before Lee came out and did damage as six wickets fell for just 130 runs, Lee getting a fifer on debut.

With a 160 run lead and more than a day's play left, the Aussies piled on the runs with Gilchrist and Mark Waugh slamming 50s and Australia declaring for 208 for 5.

Needing 376 to win, India did not have any real partnerships to show for and were bundled out for 195. Tendulkar top-scored with 52. Australia won by 180 runs to take and unassailable 2-0 series lead.

3rd Test, Sydney

The 3rd Test in Sydney, Mark Waugh's 100th Test, was another rain interrupted affair.

India won the toss and elected to bat first.

Tendulkar (45) and Dravid (29) found some runs but McGrath made most of the overcast conditions andIndia were reduced to 5 for 95 with the lead of the Aus attack taking three wickets.

Brett Lee then added salt to India's wounds with three quick wickets. Kumble put on a late resistance scoring 26 at No 8, before being sent back by McGrath, who finished with five wickets as India were bowled out for 150.

In reply, Langer hit a superb double ton (223) sending the ball to parts of the ground on a sunny Day 2. He built partnerships with Mark Waugh (32, inclusive of 5 fours and a lovely six down the ground) and then put on a 121 run stand with Steve Waugh (57) and a 190-run partnership with Ponting, who went on to make 141 not out. Australia declared on 552 for 5 with a huge lead of 402.

In the second essay, Laxman and M S K Prasad came out to open and the former batted with flair and finesse.

STAT CHECK Ajit Agarkar recorded his infamous fifth duck in a row in the series -- making him only the third player after Australian Bob Holland and Mohammad Asif of Pakistan to have 'Olympic rings'.

McGrath made merry at the other end sending back Prasad and Dravid in no time. Tendulkar's stay also didn't last long, as he removed by Fleming.

Ganguly and Laxman then put on a 68 run partnership before McGrath got Ganguly to nick one to the slips to break the stand. Thereafter, Laxman (167) waged a lone battle, hitting his maiden Test hundred that was laced with some immaculate drives through covers and mid wicket. But wickets fell around him like 9 pins and India lost 6 wickets for 161 runs -- Agarkar getting out for a fifth duck in a row in the series.

McGrath took 5 for 55 as India were eventually bowled out for 261 on Day 3, losing by an innings and 141 runs.