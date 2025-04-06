HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maxwell, Hetmyer's Dazzling Catches

Maxwell, Hetmyer's Dazzling Catches

By AADHARSH A V
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 06, 2025 10:25 IST

The IPL 025 game between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Saturday, April 5 2025, turned out to be a one-sided affair, thanks to a inspired show by RR's bowlers, especially Jofra Archer.

There were some extraordinary efforts on the field as well as a couple of dropped chances.

Out of the 13 wickets fell on the night, 10 were caught dismissals.

A look at the best fielding efforts:

 

Glenn Maxwell

Punjab Kings' Maxwell once again asserted his credentials as one of the top-tier fielders in modern cricket. Known for his ability to judge the ball's trajectory, the Australian is blessed with quick reflexes and outstanding athleticism.

Against RR, he took two catches to dismiss Nitish Rana and Shimron Hetmyer.

In the 15th over bowled by Marco Jansen, he completed a fine running catch to get Rana, who top edged the slash over point off pacer Marco Jansen.

The ball went off the edge as Maxwell rushed to his left to get close to the ball and in the end made the catch look very simple than it actually was.

Glenn Maxwell, who is in his third stint for Punjab Kings, completed a landmark 50 catches in the IPL.

That was an important wicket for Punjab as the in-form Rana's wicket for 12 in the 15th over, slowed down their momentum.

He got into the act once again, in the 19th over bowled by Arshdeep Singh, to get rid of Shimron Hetmyer.

The West Indian tried to slog a low full toss but failed to clear the ropes. Maxwell, stationed at the long-on, accepted it gleefully.

Shimron Hetmyer

Hetmyer was brilliant on the field for RR throughout the night. He kept throwing himself around the field, saving valuable runs for his team. He took two catches as well, of Suryansh Shedge and Marco Jansen.

In the 17th over bowled by Sandeep Sharma, Shedge slashed a slower-ball dug in short outside off but picked Hetmyer at sweeper cover. Hetmyer did well to get underneath it and grab it with both his hands.

In the 18th over, Jansen looked to heave a flat delivery over midwicket but Hetmyer dived to his right and completed a brilliant catch.

Photographs: BCCI

AADHARSH A V
