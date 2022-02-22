Dhawan reunites with son Zoravar after two years

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan with son Zoravar. Photograph and Video: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

India opener Shikhar Dhawan met his son Zoravar after a long wait of two years.

'Two long years since I met my son. Uske saath khelna, usko gale lagaana, baatein karna.. bohot emotional moments hain ye.. These are the moments jo humesha yaad rahenge (Playing with him, giving him hugs, talking to him... these are very emotional moments. These moments will stay with me forever),' he captioned his video on Instagram.

After Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee ended their eight-year marriage last year, Zoravar has been staying with his mother in Melbourne.