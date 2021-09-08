News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shikhar Dhawan, Ayesha End Marriage

Shikhar Dhawan, Ayesha End Marriage

By Rediff Cricket
September 08, 2021 10:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan married Melbourne-based Ayesha Mukherjee in October 2012 after they met on Facebook. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram
 

Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukerji have ended their marriage.

Dhawan married Melbourne-based Ayesha in October 2012 after they met on Facebook. They have a son Zoravar, who was born in 2014, and two daughters from Ayesha's previous marriage.

Ayesha confirmed the news on Instagram on Tuesday. 'I THOUGHT DIVORCE WAS A DIRTY WORD UNTIL I BECAME A 2 TIME DIVORCEE,' she said.

'Funny how words can have such powerful meanings and associations. I experienced this first hand as a divorcee. The first time I went through a divorce I was soooooooo fu@kn scared. I felt like I had failed and I was doing something so wrong at that time.'

'I felt as if I had let everyone down and even felt selfish. I felt that I was letting my parents down, I felt that I was letting my children down and even to some extent I felt as if I was letting God down. Divorce was such a dirty word.'

'So now imagine, I have to go through it a second time. Woooahhhhhh. That is terrifying. Being divorced once before already, felt like I had more at stake the second time round. I had more to prove.'

'So when my second marriage broke down it was really scary. All the feelings I felt when I went through it the first time came flooding in. Fear, failure and disappointment x 100.'

'What does this mean for me? How does this define me and my relationship to marriage?'

'Well, once I went through the necessary actions and emotions of what had happened I was able to sit with myself and see that I was fine, I was actually doing great, even noticed my fear had totally disappeared.'

'The remarkable thing is I actually felt much more empowered. I realised my fear and the meaning I gave to the word divorce was my own doing.'

'So, once I realised this I started to redefine the word and the experience of divorce according to the way I wanted to see it and experience it.'

Dhawan, who is in Dubai with the Delhi Capitals to prepare for the UAE leg of IPL 2021, is yet to comment on the break-up.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Will Dhawan get selectors' nod for T20 WC squad?
Will Dhawan get selectors' nod for T20 WC squad?
'Lord' Thakur proves his worth in India's Oval triumph
'Lord' Thakur proves his worth in India's Oval triumph
Should India drop Rahane for 5th Test?
Should India drop Rahane for 5th Test?
PIX: Teenager Fernandez stuns Svitolina to enter semis
PIX: Teenager Fernandez stuns Svitolina to enter semis
Govt of terrorists: US lawmakers on new Taliban govt
Govt of terrorists: US lawmakers on new Taliban govt
11 Tips To Keep Your Heart Healthy
11 Tips To Keep Your Heart Healthy
Young, male and metropolitan: OTT Folks
Young, male and metropolitan: OTT Folks

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

SEE: Unseen visuals from dressing room after Oval win

SEE: Unseen visuals from dressing room after Oval win

A Day of Magical Records at the Oval

A Day of Magical Records at the Oval

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances