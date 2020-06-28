News
PIX: Dhawan welcomes two new 'family members'

By Rediff Cricket
June 28, 2020 09:27 IST
Shikhar Dhawan

India opener Shikhar Dhawan welcomed two new 'family members' -- two pet dogs that he adopted -- on Saturday.

 

The Delhi batsman named the two pets Chloe and Valentine as he shared their pictures on Twitter.

"Adopted these cuties today Red heart Chloe and Valentine our new family members #desidogs," Dhawan said.

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan's son Zoravar seems quite impressed with the two new additions to his family.

Dhawan has enjoyed spending time with his family at home during the lockdown. He took to play some indoor cricket at home with his son calling it the Quarantine Premier League, while the father-son duo also tried a few dance steps during this time.

Rediff Cricket
