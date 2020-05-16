News
Lockdown files: Dhawan shows fans flute-playing skills

Lockdown files: Dhawan shows fans flute-playing skills

By Rediff Sports
May 16, 2020 18:38 IST
Shikhar Dhawan posted an Instagram story of him playing the flute

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan gave his fans a sneak peek of him playing the flute ono his Instagram story. Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is making most of the coronavirus-enforced nationwide lockdown by spending time honing his musical skills.

On Friday, Dhawan posted a series of videos on his Instagram story, one in which he effortlessly plays the flute.

"Just playing with notes," Dhawan captioned the Instagram story.

The Indian opener also shared an adorable picture with his wife Aesha Dhawan and son on the photo-sharing website.

 

"Peace and tranquility like a sense of belonging within your heart @aesha.dhawan5," the left-handed captioned the post.

Dhawan has been enjoying the enforced downtime with his family, spending plenty of time particularly with his son Zoravar, dancing and playing indoor cricket to kill the boredom.

Rediff Sports
