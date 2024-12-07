Can Shaw Do This To Resurrect Career?

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw has been plagued by inconsistency and fitness issues, raising concerns about his future in Indian cricket. Photograph: BCCI/X

Prithvi Shaw's career, once brimming with promise, has taken a downward turn in recent times.

The former U-19 World Cup-winning captain has been plagued by inconsistency and fitness issues, raising concerns about his future in Indian cricket.

In October, Shaw faced the disappointment of being dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad, reportedly due to fitness issues. He was then included in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad but struggled, scoring two three-ball ducks in the first four matches.

Adding to his woes, Shaw went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, even after lowering his base price from Rs 2 crore to Rs 75 lakhs.

Former national selector Jatin Paranjape has offered some candid advice to the struggling batter, suggesting a 'complete overhaul of his mental thinking.'

Writing in Sportstar magazine, Paranjape outlined three key areas Shaw must address to reclaim his position as a top-class batter.

'Firstly, he needs to have an organised mind. Secondly, he needs to have an organised game against spin. Thirdly, he needs to have an organised approach to his fitness conditioning,' Paranjape wrote.

/This is certainly a crossroads moment for him. It's not a point of no return at all because he has age on his side. At 25, he still has time to make a comeback.'

Paranjape considers Shaw one of the most talented batters in India, alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson, but notes that fitness is the area where Shaw lags behind his peers.

'I would stress this aspect: If he can lose between 7 to 10 kilograms of body weight without losing strength, that would be a crucial start. If I were Prithvi, I would quickly evaluate and conclude that fitness is a major missing piece in his game. Without it, his future in cricket is uncertain,' Paranjape explained.

'I would camp in Chennai with Ramji Srinivasan for 10 days and dedicate the next two or three years to this transformation. The results would begin to show in the next 45 to 60 days.'

Another area of concern for Shaw is his approach to spin bowling. Paranjape emphasised the need for the young batter to use his feet more effectively against spinners.

'He seems overly generous with his wicket, particularly against spinners. Almost every domestic spinner in India has managed to get him out. By the time spin comes into play, his feet are tired, and that ties back to his fitness,' he observed.

Paranjape believes that Shaw's natural ability to play shots on both sides of the wicket gives him an edge, but discipline and preparation are crucial to turning his fortunes around.

'Prithvi loves batting, and he needs to channel that love. He should look at players like Tendulkar and Kohli, who play for the sheer joy of the game despite achieving immense success. Kohli, for example, is like a kid in a toy shop on the field. That passion is essential.'

At just 25, Shaw has ample time to script a comeback story.