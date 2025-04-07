'Doesn't matter if I'm paid Rs 23 crore or Rs 20 lakh': Venkatesh Iyer

'It's a productive switch-off for me. Working on a PhD might just be a cool flex when I retire from cricket!'

IMAGE: Beyond cricket, Venkatesh Iyer has his sights set on a PhD after retirement. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders' vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer opened up about his IPL journey, stating how staying in the present has been the key to handling the pressures of the T20 league.



Iyer was bought back by KKR for a whopping Rs 23.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction after playing a vital role in their IPL triumph last season, with 370 runs, including four fifties.



"One thing I've learned from playing IPL is to take it one game at a time- or rather, one moment at a time. Staying in the present is extremely important. I've learned this the hard way, and while it might sound simple, it's really tough to practice. Over the years, I've developed the mindset that only today's moment, today's match, and today's practice matter. I try not to think about what's already happened or what's ahead." Iyer told JioHotstar.



Beyond cricket, Iyer has his sights set on a PhD after retirement.



"It's really important to keep updating, not just your game, but your personality too. I've always been fond of academics, not because of any external pressure but because it's something I truly enjoy. It's a productive switch-off for me. Working on a PhD might just be a cool flex when I retire from cricket! But more than that, it helps me make smarter decisions, both on and off the field."

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer bounced back to form with a match-winning fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

KKR vice-captain Iyer struggled to get going in IPL 2025, as he failed in the first two games, before smashing a match-winning 60 from 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad to get back in his groove.



"To be honest, I'm not ignoring it completely -- I'm a practical person. I know there's pressure, and there's a lot of talk around the price and all those things. But at the same time, that's not in my control. What is in my control is the effort I put in to help the team win, and that remains constant whether I'm paid Rs 23 crore or Rs 20 lakh."



"Once the tournament begins, that's my only focus: to contribute in every way I cannot just with the bat and ball, but in my new leadership role as well. Everything else will take care of itself," he added.



With a few new faces in the squad and slight changes in management, KKR is striving hard to keep the winning momentum on their side. After Gautam Gambhir departed KKR to join Team India as the head coach, West Indian legend DJ Bravo took up the team mentor's role.

Iyer feels that while there has been no change in the atmosphere of the dressing room, it is up to the players to make the most of the opportunity and learn from Bravo's wealth of knowledge.



"DJ Bravo brings a lot of experience. As the most capped T20 player in the world, he obviously has a wealth of knowledge. Behind that fun element and enjoyment, he also has a tactically very smart brain. So, I think it's on us to make use of it. Obviously, as players, we want to learn a lot from coaches," he said.



"If you want to grow in your career, you have to learn from them. Gautam sir also had a very intense phase, but he was tactically very strong and kept the atmosphere of the dressing room very comfortable. The same comfortable atmosphere is still there, and I am very excited to play under DJ," he added.