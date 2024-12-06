Zaheer's Aussie Mission: Pant As LSG Cap

LSG Team Mentor Zaheer Khan has flown to Australia to discuss with the wicket-keeper-batter about taking over the captaincy for IPL 2025, sources told Rediff.com.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant with Zaheer Khan during IPL 2022. Photograph: BCCI

IPL's costliest player Rishabh Pant is set to take over the captaincy of his new team Lucknow Super Giants.



At the IPL 2025 mega auction last month, Pant created history when he was bought by LSG for a whopping Rs 27 crore (Rs 270 million), making him the costliest player in IPL history.



LSG Team Mentor Zaheer Khan has flown to Australia to discuss with the wicket-keeper-batter about taking over the captaincy for IPL 2025, sources told Rediff.com.

LSG Head Coach Justin Langer, who is in Adelaide as part of the commentary team, will be part of the discussions before an official announcement is made if Pant agrees to take over the captaincy.



Former India pacer Zaheer joined LSG after a two-year hiatus and is in charge on the cricketing decisions at the franchise, while also looking after scouting and player-development programmes during the off-season.

During his IPL career Zak played 100 matches for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), picking up 102 wickets at an economy rate of 7.58.



He captained Delhi Daredevils in his final IPL season in 2017 before retiring from all forms of cricket.



LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka already has given enough indications that Pant will lead the team.

'Rishabh has a mindset to win,' Goenka said last month, highlighting the leadership Pant brings to the team.