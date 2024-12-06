Starc's Stunning Pink Ball Record

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc celebrates his five-wicket haul on Day 1 of the second Test in Adelaide on Friday, December 6, 2024. Photograph: ICC/X

Mitchell Starc led Australia's brilliant comeback in the second Test as his six-wicket haul put the Aussies in control on the opening day at the day-night match at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.



Starc took career-best figures of 6/48 to continue his superb record with the pink ball in day-night Tests.

India were bowled out for 180 in their first innings before Australia made a strong reply to reach 86/1 in 33 overs at stumps.



This was Starc's fourth five-wicket haul with the pink ball. He struck with the first ball of the Test, getting Yashasvi Jaiswal leg before wicket for a duck.



He rocked India in his second spell when he got K L Rahul and Virat Kohli in successive overs before he returned to take the wickets of Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy in the second session.



Starc boasts of an incredible record with the pink ball. In his 13th pink ball Test since 2015, the 34-year-old pacer has taken 72 wickets at an average of 17.

His team-mate Nathan Lyon is second on the list with 43 wickets, while Josh Hazlewood has claimed 37 wickets.



This was Starc's fourth five-wicket haul with the pink ball -- the only bowler to achieve the feat with no other bowler taking more than two five-wicket hauls. His first five-wicket haul with the pink ball came against England in the Adelaide Test in 2017 and he then bagged 6/66 against Pakistan at the same venue two years later.



He took 5/52 against New Zealand in the Perth Test in 2019.



In his 91st Test, Starc has taken his tally to 367 wickets, including 226 from 52 Tests at home.