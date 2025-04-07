HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Life Comes Full Circle For Bhuvi

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
April 07, 2025 17:55 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar was bought for Rs 10.75 crore by Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the mega auction. Photograph: BCCI
 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is happy to return to where it all started for him.

Life has come a full circle for Bhuvi, who had made his IPL debut with RCB back in 2009.

'If I were to look back at what I have achieved and received in my, I'm 100 percent satisfied,' Bhuvi said in an interview posted on IPL's website.

 

SEE: Life comes full circle for Bhuvi. VIDEO: Kind courtesy IPL

The 35-year-old swing bowler, who had won the IPL title in 2016 with SunRisers Hyderabad, is back in Bengaluru and wants to lead the trophy-less RCB to the title this year.

'I want to achieve the same things with this RCB team, this year,' he added. 'Playing 11 years for one team and coming into a new team you feel awkward but not like in RCB because the way they welcome and manage all the players is really special, so it's a great feeling to be here in RCB.'

REDIFF CRICKET
