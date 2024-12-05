The Birla Who Turned His Back On Cricket

IMAGE: Aryaman Vikram Birla made an unconventional move to Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, driven by his passion for cricket. Photographs: Kind Courtesy Aryaman Vikram Birla/Instagram

Aryaman Vikram Birla's name might resonate with the prestige of the Birla family, known for its unparalleled influence in Indian industry.

His father Kumar Mangalam Birla is one of the country's leading business tycoons, steering the Aditya Birla Group to global heights. Yet, Aryaman's journey began not in boardrooms but on cricket fields, where he pursued a dream that set him apart from the towering shadow of his lineage.

Born in July 1997 in Mumbai, Aryaman made an unconventional move to Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, driven by his passion for cricket.

Rewa, home to the Aditya Birla Group's cement unit, became the launchpad for Aryaman's cricketing journey. Immersing himself in the state's junior cricket circuit, he quickly emerged as a standout performer, becoming the highest run-scorer in the Colonel C K Nayudu U-23 tournament -- a milestone that established him as a rising star in Indian cricket.

Aryaman's senior cricket debut came during the Ranji Trophy in November 2017 when he represented Madhya Pradesh against Odisha. In 2018, he showcased his grit and skill at Eden Gardens against Bengal.

Faced with a formidable bowling attack, Aryaman displayed exceptional determination, scoring an unbeaten 103 off 189 balls to force a hard-fought draw.

Around the same time, he received the prestigious M A Chidambaram Trophy at the BCCI Awards, acknowledging his stellar run.

On Instagram, he proudly called it 'an honour I will cherish forever'.

Aryaman's domestic performances earned him a call-up to the Rajasthan Royals during the 2018 IPL auction.

While he never got the chance to showcase his skills on the IPL stage, his selection spoke volumes about his potential. However, a combination of injuries and personal reasons forced him to take an indefinite break from cricket in 2019.

In December, Aryaman made a decision that would surprise many: He announced an 'indefinite sabbatical' from cricket, prioritising his mental health over the sport he loved.

'I've felt trapped. I've pushed myself through all the distress so far, but now I feel the need to put my mental health and well-being above all else,' Aryaman shared in an emotional Instagram post. This marked the end of a promising career that could have seen him rise to greater heights.

Despite his early retirement from cricket, Birla's legacy remains. His dedication, passion, and talent served as an inspiration to aspiring cricketers.

Aryaman's retirement marked the end of his cricketing chapter but opened the door to his next journey in the business world.

In 2023, he joined the Aditya Birla Group as a director at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, stepping into roles at Grasim Industries and the Aditya Birla Management Corporation.