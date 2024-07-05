'Boys in Blue Chased Away the Blues!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan couldn't contain his excitement after witnessing Team India's victory parade in Mumbai.

'The joy and emotions of the boys fill my heart with pride," SRK wrote.

'This is a truly incredible moment for all of India! Congratulations to Team India for reaching such great heights! You deserve to celebrate all night long.

'Boys in Blue, you've chased away our blues! Huge congratulations also to the BCCI, Jay Shah, and the entire support staff who tirelessly worked behind the scenes to make this victory possible.'