News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 WC Champs Light Up Wankhede

T20 WC Champs Light Up Wankhede

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: July 05, 2024 09:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, brimming with joy, leads the Indian cricket team in a celebratory dance at the Wankhede Stadium. All Photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
 

Mumbai witnessed a night of electric celebrations on Thursday evening as the victorious Indian cricket team returned home to share their T20 World Cup triumph with adoring fans at the Wankhede stadium.

Following a hero's welcome in Delhi, complete with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra D Modi, the team touched down in Mumbai where thwir Vistara aircraft was greeted by a rousing water salute at Mumbai airport.

Their open-top bus parade through Marine Drive transformed south Mumbai into a sea of blue, with fans showering the team with cheers and chants.

 

Video: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/X

The celebrations reached a fever pitch when the team finally arrived at the Wankhede around 9 pm. Led by the retiring duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the players danced to the electrifying tunes of Chak De India alongside a jubilant crowd.

Team India

 

Team India

 

Team India

 

Team India

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Rohit-Kohli hold aloft WC trophy at parade
SEE: Rohit-Kohli hold aloft WC trophy at parade
Once booed, Hardik returns to Wankhede a hero
Once booed, Hardik returns to Wankhede a hero
This trophy belongs to the nation: Rohit
This trophy belongs to the nation: Rohit
Want To Invest In Broad Index Funds?
Want To Invest In Broad Index Funds?
'He Was Alive, But A Captive Of Chinese'
'He Was Alive, But A Captive Of Chinese'
Mirzapur 3 Review
Mirzapur 3 Review
MUST READ! My Advice To Youngsters Is...
MUST READ! My Advice To Youngsters Is...

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Kohli Invites Fans To Sing Vande Mataram

Kohli Invites Fans To Sing Vande Mataram

Mumbai's Memorable Party For Team India

Mumbai's Memorable Party For Team India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances