T20 WC Champs Light Up Wankhede

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, brimming with joy, leads the Indian cricket team in a celebratory dance at the Wankhede Stadium. All Photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Mumbai witnessed a night of electric celebrations on Thursday evening as the victorious Indian cricket team returned home to share their T20 World Cup triumph with adoring fans at the Wankhede stadium.

Following a hero's welcome in Delhi, complete with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra D Modi, the team touched down in Mumbai where thwir Vistara aircraft was greeted by a rousing water salute at Mumbai airport.

Their open-top bus parade through Marine Drive transformed south Mumbai into a sea of blue, with fans showering the team with cheers and chants.

Video: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/X

The celebrations reached a fever pitch when the team finally arrived at the Wankhede around 9 pm. Led by the retiring duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the players danced to the electrifying tunes of Chak De India alongside a jubilant crowd.