Social media post leads to bandh in J-K's Bhaderwah, internet shut

Social media post leads to bandh in J-K's Bhaderwah, internet shut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 05, 2025 21:58 IST

Protests and a partial bandh were observed in the communally sensitive Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Saturday following an objectionable social media post allegedly put up by a leader of a Hindu group, prompting authorities to suspend mobile internet services, officials said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Thomas Ulrich/Pixabay.com

Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Vinod Sharma said a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the accused, Virender Razdan, and raids are underway to nab him.

The officer appealed to the people to maintain peace and communal harmony.

Razdan, the head of Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha Bhaderwah, allegedly posted communally sensitive content on his social media account, drawing resentment from members of both Hindu and Muslim communities.

 

Anjuman-e-Islamia Bhaderwah on Saturday took out a march from the local Jamia Masjid to Bhaderwah police station, shouting slogans demanding the arrest of the culprit for 'hurting the religious sentiments' of Muslims through the objectionable post.

The protesters dispersed after the superintendent of police assured them of appropriate action against the accused in accordance with the law. However, the shops in the town remained partially shut in response to the call by Anjuman.

"The peaceful protest will continue till the arrest of the culprit... this is not the first time he has made such a controversial comment against our religion. He is a habitual offender and needs to be dealt with as per the law in the larger interest of peace and brotherhood," the president of Anjumane Islamia, Riyaz Ahmed Najar, said.

The SP Bhaderwah said a case under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against Razdan at Police Station Bhadarwah and efforts are on to arrest him.

"I appeal to all the concerned to remain calm and maintain communal harmony as the law will surely take its course. The administration will not tolerate any kind of nuisance," Sharma said, adding multiple raids are underway to nab the culprit.

Officials said the mobile internet services have been suspended in Bhadarwah town and its peripheral areas as a precautionary measure.

Senior BJP leader and District Development Council (DDC) member from Bhadarwah West, Thakur Yudhvir Singh, condemned the 'unfortunate post' and said Razdan uploaded the objectionable video in his personal capacity and Sanatan Dharam Sabha Bhadarwah has got nothing to do with this post.

'An FIR has been registered against the person responsible for uploading irresponsible content on a social media site. Action as warranted under law shall take its due course.

'Remain cautious. Do not share or forward messages/videos spreading communal hatred,' Doda police posted on X.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
