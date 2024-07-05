Kohli Invites Fans To Sing Vande Mataram

The Indian cricket team took a lap of honour at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

In an evening of celebration, the cricketers crossed an ocean of fans who came in to celebrate their T20 World Cup success at the victory parade, and arrived at a packed Wankhede stadium for a felicitation ceremony.

Following the ceremony, the Indian team took a lap of honour around the ground as Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and others sang A R Rahman's popular version of Vande Mataram playing on the loudspeaker.

SEE: Team India sings Vande Mataram with fans. Video: BCCI/X

In what was a goose bump-inducing moment, Kohli was seen encouraging the crowds to join in, who happily obliged, culminating into a magical collab.

There is no one quite like the King who can build up just the right feel when it comes to love for the country.