BCCI wins case against former IPL team Deccan Chargers

June 16, 2021 12:38 IST

IMAGE: Deccan Chargers had also won the 2009 edition of the IPL, under the captaincy of Adam Gilchrist. Photograph: Rediff/Files

In what comes as a major boost for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian cricket board has won a legal battle against Deccan Chronicle Holdings (DCHL) in the Bombay High Court.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official in the know of developments said it was a welcome decision.

"We are extremely happy with the development. It has vindicated our position as we had always followed what was in the agreement," the official said.

The IPL Governing Council had terminated Deccan Chargers in 2012 for financial breaches, a move that the franchise had challenged.

They had approached the Bombay High Court and the process of arbitration started with Justice (retd) CK Thakar as the sole arbitrator and BCCI was ordered to shell out Rs 4800 crore to DCHL in July 2020. This after DCHL had claimed damages of Rs 6046 crore plus interest and charges as per reports.

While reacting to the development back in July 2020, a BCCI official had made it clear that an appeal was on the cards as the board strongly believed it had a very good case.

Deccan Chargers was one of the eight original teams of the Indian Premier League and had also won the 2009 edition of the IPL, under the captaincy of Adam Gilchrist.

In 2017, the Kochi Tuskers Kerala team won a similar arbitration case over its termination six years earlier.