Breaking! BCCI to pay Rs 4,800 cr to Deccan Chargers

July 17, 2020 20:11 IST

IMAGE: Led by Adam Gilchrist, Deccan Chargers proved the form book wrong by storming to the IPL title in South Africa in 2009. Photograph: BCCI

In a major setback to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Deccan Chargers has won the arbitration case against the game's governing body.

Bombay High Court-appointed arbitrator retired Justice CK Thakkar delivered the verdict on July 17 and told BCCI to pay Rs 4,800 crore as compensation by September 2020.

Deccan Chargers had won the second edition of the Indian Premier League in 2009 when the franchise was owned by Hyderabad-based media house DCHL. But the franchise was mired in controversies when the promoter ran into financial problems.

According to a statement by the lawyers Dhir and Dhir Associates, who represented Deccan Chronicle, the dispute arose in the fifth IPL season, when BCCI issued a show cause notice for termination on August 11, 2012, over what the promoters alleged were 'trivial matters'.

"BCCI had terminated the contract of Deccan Chronicle a day before. The challenge was in respect of illegal and premature termination and the tribunal has also come to the conclusion that the termination was premature," Ashish Pyasi, associate partner of Dhir and Dhir Associates, told Moneycontrol.

Earlier in 2017, a similar arbitration case was won by the owners of Kochi Tusker Kerala.