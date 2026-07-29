Arshdeep Singh Makes Relationship Insta Official

Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has confirmed his relationship with actor-model Samreen Kaur through a heartfelt Instagram post, putting an end to weeks of dating rumours.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur. Photograph: Arshdeep Singh/Instagram

Key Points Arshdeep Singh has confirmed his relationship with actor-model Samreen Kaur via an Instagram post.

The confirmation follows weeks of speculation and dating rumours that gained traction during IPL 2026.

Samreen is an actor, model, and social media influencer who was a Femina Miss India finalist in 2018.

After months of keeping their relationship away from the spotlight, Arshdeep Singh has gone public with actor-model Samreen Kaur.

The 26-year-old fast bowler confirmed the romance with a heartfelt Instagram post, putting an end to weeks of dating rumours that had gathered pace during IPL 2026.

Arshdeep confirmed the relationship with a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, sharing two pictures of the couple embracing each other.

Keeping the caption simple, Arshdeep wrote, 'My Person,' marking the first time he has acknowledged their relationship.

Who is Samreen Kaur?

Born on September 7, 1999 in Jammu and Kashmir, Samreen Kaur is an actor, model and social media influencer.

Her breakthrough came in 2018 when she represented Jammu and Kashmir at the Femina Miss India pageant, finishing as one of the finalists.

Since then, she has featured in several modelling campaigns and expanded into acting, appearing in the Z5 OTT series Nail Polish as well as films such as '83 and Sardaar Ji 2.

How the rumours began

Talk of a relationship between Arshdeep and Samreen first gathered pace during IPL 2026. Fans began piecing together clues, comparing tattoos, accessories and outfits seen in the viral pictures with images shared on Samreen's social media accounts.

The rumours only intensified when Samreen was spotted at several Punjab Kings matches. Her repeated appearances, coupled with paparazzi sightings outside stadiums, fuelled speculation that the two were more than just friends.