IPL 2026: Why did Arshdeep Singh suddenly delete 200 posts?

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh leaves fans guessing after major Instagram clean-up. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Arshdeep Singh deleted more than 200 Instagram posts, including his viral reel with Virat Kohli from the Champions Trophy 2025 celebrations.

The sudden social media clean-up sparked speculation among fans about a possible personal reset or break from online criticism.

The move comes after a difficult IPL 2026 season and multiple social media controversies involving the Punjab Kings pacer.

Arshdeep’s Instagram Wipe Leaves Fans Guessing

Punjab Kings star pacer Arshdeep Singh left fans stunned on Monday night after suddenly wiping most of his Instagram profile clean.

The 26-year-old changed his display picture and deleted more than 200 posts, including his hugely popular reel with Virat Kohli from India’s Champions Trophy 2025 celebrations.

The unexpected move quickly sparked speculation across social media, with fans wondering whether Arshdeep was planning a personal reset, a fresh rebrand or simply taking a break from the online noise after a difficult few weeks both on and off the field.

Despite rumours online, Arshdeep has not removed all content related to Punjab Kings nor has he taken the franchise name out of his bio. His profile now shows only around 40 posts, mostly featuring family moments, cricket milestones and brand collaborations.

Social Media Storm Follows Difficult IPL Season

One of the biggest talking points, however, was the disappearance of his viral Champions Trophy reel with Kohli, which had reportedly crossed 150 million views.

Arshdeep has faced intense scrutiny on social media in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, he came under fire after an alleged remark directed at teammate Tilak Varma during Punjab’s clash against the Mumbai Indians went viral online. The incident triggered criticism from sections of fans and former cricketers.

The left-arm quick was also involved in other social media controversies, including a sharp reply to a fan on Snapchat after Punjab’s defeat to Mumbai and another viral post involving teammate Priyansh Arya.

The online chatter came during a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign for Arshdeep, who managed 14 wickets in 14 matches.