Tragic End For Veteran Cricket Coach In Colombo

Veteran Sri Lankan cricket coach Sumith Fernando, a mentor to Kusal Mendis, died tragically, following an on-field altercation with school players in Colombo.

IMAGE: Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Veteran cricket coach Sumith Fernando died in Colombo after an altercation with school players during a match.

The dispute, which occurred on August 8, reportedly stemmed from an argument over drinking water.

Fernando was a former coach at Prince of Wales College and mentored national ODI captain Kusal Mendis during his schooldays.

A 17-year-old school player has been arrested and placed under child probation custody in connection with the incident.

Fernando also served as curator for Bloomfield Cricket & Athletic Club, a club in Sri Lanka's first-class competition.

A 62-year-old coach, who once mentored former Sri Lanka cricket captain Kusal Mendis in his schooldays, has died due to an altercation with players during a cricket match in Colombo.

Police said Thursday, a 17-year-old school player was arrested on Monday on suspicion of assaulting Sumith Fernando and was put under child probation custody till August 17 after he was produced before a Colombo court on Tuesday.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

A dispute over drinking water led to the altercation involving two players on August 8, following which Fernando was taken to a hospital, where he died on Tuesday while receiving treatment.

Fernando was a former coach of Prince of Wales College in the Colombo suburb of Moratuwa. Among others under his tutelage were national ODI captain Mendis as a schoolboy cricketer and many other top school level cricketers. He was also later the curator of the Bloomfield Cricket & Athletic Club, a club in the island's first-class competition. Fernando's funeral took place on Thursday.