Arshdeep Hits A Century!

Arshdeep Hits A Century!

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 20, 2025 08:30 IST

Indian bowlers with 90 or more T20I wickets include Yuzvendra Chahal (96), Hardik Pandya (96), Jasprit Bumrah (92) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (90).

Arshdeep

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh is the only Indian in the T20I 100-wicket club. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh on Friday etched his name into the record books by becoming the first Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets in T20 internationals.

The lanky pacer reached the milestone during India's final Group A game in the Asia Cup against Oman in Abu Dhabi. Bowling the final over of the game, he got rid of Oman's Vinayak Shukla off the first ball to take his T20I tally to three digits.

The 25 year old achieved the feat in his 64th match to be the fourth-fastest bowler to do so. Afghanistan Skipper Rashid Khan, who required just 53 games, tops the list, followed by Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga.

Rashid is also the leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 173 scalps.

Arshdeep, whose best T20I figures are 4-9, did not feature in India's first two fixtures in Asia Cup 2025 as the team opted for a spin-heavy attack with only Jasprit Bumrah as the lone genuine pacer.

India, who had already sealed their spot in the Super 4 with commanding wins over the UAE and Pakistan, went with an experimental side against the lower-ranked Oman, resting Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy while bringing in Arshdeep and Harshit Rana.

Arshdeep, who looked woefully short of game time, went wicketless in his first three overs and gave away 25 runs. However, he made amends in the final over by removing Shukla with a deceptive short delivery.

Although his final figure of 1-37 against Oman was nothing extraordinary, it will remain one of the most memorable matches in his career.

Overall, the 100-wicket club of the shortest format features 25 bowlers and he's the only Indian in the list.

Indian bowlers with 90 or more T20I wickets include Yuzvendra Chahal (96), Hardik Pandya (96), Jasprit Bumrah (92), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (90).

Arshdeep claimed 100 wickets at an average of 18.49 and a strike rate of 13.34, which is the second-best balls-per-wicket ratio among bowlers with 100 or more scalps.

REDIFF CRICKET
