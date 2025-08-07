HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Guess Who's Team India's Reel King?

Guess Who's Team India's Reel King?

August 07, 2025 15:36 IST

Arshdeep Singh

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh's epic mess has the Internet in splits. Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Arshdeep Singh/Instagram
 

Test debut? Not yet. Instagram reel game? On fire.

While Arshdeep Singh is still waiting for his big red ball debut, he's already a star in a different arena -- social media. His latest Instagram reel is peak Arshdeep: Full of humour, chaos, and charm.

In his latest video, shared from his verified account, Arshdeep showcases what he jokingly calls his 'art'. The reel ends with him flashing a proud smile --but what exactly has he created? A masterpiece? Not quite.

 

The camera pans across what can only be described as a chaotic, borderline apocalyptic scene. The room looks like it's been through a war -- clothes everywhere, shoes out of place, stuff scattered all around.

The punchline? Arshdeep owns it. 'Dil saaf hona chahiye, room nahi,' he captions the video, proving once again that when it comes to off-field charisma, he's in a league of his own.

This isn't the first time Arshdeep has shown his flair for social media.

Earlier, in a light-hearted BCCI behind-the-scenes clip, he was seen giving team-mate Mohammed Siraj a crash course in social media coolness -- coaching him (adorably) on how to deliver the now-viral line, 'Pressure? What pressure?!'

Whether he's bowling left-arm swing or delivering punchy one-liners, Arshdeep Singh is fast becoming a fan favourite -- both on and off the field.

