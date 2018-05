May 08, 2018 12:39 IST

Lady in red, Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor made a gorgeous bride on her wedding day, topping all her bridal looks so far.

The morning wedding is taking place at her aunt Kavita Singh's home in Bandstand, Bandra, north west Mumbai. It will be according to Sikh rituals.

What do you think of Sonam's bridal look?

Sonam wears a red and gold ghagra choli.

Groom Anand Ahuja wore a light brown bandhgala.

The gorgeous bride.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram