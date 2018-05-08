Inside #SonamKiMehendi: Sonam gets a kiss from hubby Anand, Swara!

Last updated on: May 08, 2018 13:46 IST

Pictures from a fun night!

We saw how gorgeous Sonam Kapoor looked on her mehendi night.

We saw the celebrities arrive at the grand ceremony, following the theme of the evening: Indian festive shades of white.

The guests had a lot of fun at #SonamKiMehendi and made sure to share pictures on social media.

Catch up on all the fun from the grand night right here:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Sonam's veerey Swara Bhasker and soon-to-be hubby Anand Ahuja plant a kiss on Sonam's cheeks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram

Gorgeous ladies Katrina Kaif and bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram

Doesn't she look stunning?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun definitely has a sense of humour.

He shares a picture of Varun Dhawan and Katrina, who will be seen together in Remo D'Souza's ABCD 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

One of Sonam's closest friends, Jacqueline Fernandez, poses with the couple. Incidentally, she stars in the upcoming Race 3, starring Anil Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

A selfie with the dulha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar join Jackie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Looks like Jacqueline loves to click selfies!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram

Here she is with Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

That's Sonam's chooda wearing ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddarth Bharwani/Instagram

After the chooda is worn, it's time to tie the kaleera. The bride then shakes her hands over the heads of the unmarried girls. It is believed the girl on whom the bride's kaleera falls is the next to be married.

Sonam tries her best to drop one on her BFF but doesn't succeed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Posing, Jacqueline writes, 'I got a piece of the bangle! yayy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram

The couple is all smiles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez /Instagram

The happy father of the bride, Anil Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajani/Instagram

Mohit Marwah with his wife Antra Motiwala. Here's Sonam at their sangeet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar /Instagram

Karan Johar poses with Rani Mukerji.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty /Instagram

Shilpa Shetty, Rekha and Rani's selfie moment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan, Isabelle Kaif, Katrina, Arjun and Aarti Shetty pose together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa poses with the Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor and Kahkashan Patel (behind Sunita).

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Arjun Kapoor /Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor, Akshay Marwah, his wife Aashita Relan Marwah, Anshula Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor and Arjun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshula Kapoor /Instagram

Anshula gets a kiss from her brother, Arjun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Kapoor/Instagram

'Bhavesh Joshi & the Veeres... (Sorry...couldn't resist)! All smiles cause it’s #SonamKiShaadi @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor,' writes Harshvardhan Kapoor, posing with his sisters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor shares a boomerang with cousin Jahaan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khurana Jewellery House/Instagram

The beautiful Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tarun Tahiliani/Instagram

Daughter Shanaya and mother Maheep Kapoor in Tarun Tahiliani outfits.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor shares a selfie with Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep and Rhea.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Karisma and daughter Samiera.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

'Like father like son,' writes Arjun, posting with daddy Boney Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan Kunder/Instagram

Rekha poses with Farah Khan and her triplets, Czar, Diva and Anya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Rawal/Instagram

Anand and Sonam pose with Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pernia Qureshi/Instagram

Pernia Qureshi and Masaba Gupta search for the perfect light.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

'No one like Anil Kapoor sir in the world,' writes Swara.

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun with parents-to-be Rohit and Jaanvi Dhawan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohit Marwah/Instagram

The boy gang with David Dhawan.