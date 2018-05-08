Inside #SonamKiMehendi: Sonam gets a kiss from hubby Anand, Swara!

Pictures from a fun night!
We saw how gorgeous Sonam Kapoor looked on her mehendi night.
We saw the celebrities arrive at the grand ceremony, following the theme of the evening: Indian festive shades of white.
The guests had a lot of fun at #SonamKiMehendi and made sure to share pictures on social media.
Catch up on all the fun from the grand night right here:
Sonam's veerey Swara Bhasker and soon-to-be hubby Anand Ahuja plant a kiss on Sonam's cheeks.
Gorgeous ladies Katrina Kaif and bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor.
Doesn't she look stunning?
Arjun definitely has a sense of humour.
He shares a picture of Varun Dhawan and Katrina, who will be seen together in Remo D'Souza's ABCD 2.
One of Sonam's closest friends, Jacqueline Fernandez, poses with the couple. Incidentally, she stars in the upcoming Race 3, starring Anil Kapoor.
A selfie with the dulha.
Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar join Jackie.
Looks like Jacqueline loves to click selfies!
Here she is with Anaita Shroff Adajania.
That's Sonam's chooda wearing ceremony.
After the chooda is worn, it's time to tie the kaleera. The bride then shakes her hands over the heads of the unmarried girls. It is believed the girl on whom the bride's kaleera falls is the next to be married.
Sonam tries her best to drop one on her BFF but doesn't succeed.
Posing, Jacqueline writes, 'I got a piece of the bangle! yayy.'
The couple is all smiles.
The happy father of the bride, Anil Kapoor.
Mohit Marwah with his wife Antra Motiwala. Here's Sonam at their sangeet.
Karan Johar poses with Rani Mukerji.
Shilpa Shetty, Rekha and Rani's selfie moment.
Karan, Isabelle Kaif, Katrina, Arjun and Aarti Shetty pose together.
Shilpa poses with the Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor and Kahkashan Patel (behind Sunita).
Shanaya Kapoor, Akshay Marwah, his wife Aashita Relan Marwah, Anshula Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor and Arjun.
Anshula gets a kiss from her brother, Arjun.
'Bhavesh Joshi & the Veeres... (Sorry...couldn't resist)! All smiles cause it’s #SonamKiShaadi @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor,' writes Harshvardhan Kapoor, posing with his sisters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor.
Janhvi Kapoor shares a boomerang with cousin Jahaan.
The beautiful Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi.
Daughter Shanaya and mother Maheep Kapoor in Tarun Tahiliani outfits.
Karisma Kapoor shares a selfie with Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep and Rhea.
Karisma and daughter Samiera.
'Like father like son,' writes Arjun, posting with daddy Boney Kapoor.
Rekha poses with Farah Khan and her triplets, Czar, Diva and Anya.
Anand and Sonam pose with Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal.
Pernia Qureshi and Masaba Gupta search for the perfect light.
'No one like Anil Kapoor sir in the world,' writes Swara.
Arjun with parents-to-be Rohit and Jaanvi Dhawan.
The boy gang with David Dhawan.
